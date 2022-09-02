Everything to know about Pete Davidson's trauma therapy as Kanye West reignites feud with Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend 

Pete Davidson is seeking trauma therapy to deal with the bullying that he received from Kanye West.

A source close to the comedian told People that Kanye's threatening social media posts had led Pete to undergo trauma therapy. The Runaway singer has talked negatively about the SNL anchor on numerous occasions since he got into a relationship with the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The couple recently broke up due to their busy schedules, which led to another post made by Kanye on his Instagram account. The post has since been deleted.

The source said:

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye West and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help."

The source also remarked:

"(Pete) has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."

Kanye West has made numerous negative comments about Pete Davidson

Kanye West has had a rocky relationship with Pete for a long time, but it got worse after Pete kissed Kim Kardashian on SNL in October 2021.

The couple began dating soon after that, which was followed by the rapper mentioning Pete in his song Eazy. The song had a lyric saying:

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**"

Kanye later gave Pete the nickname, "Skete."

In February 2022, the Rain singer made a post on Instagram asking his fans to "scream" at Skete if they ever saw him in real life. The singer posted:

"IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER"

He later asked his fans not to harm Pete "on request" of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West also featured an animated clay version of the comedian in Eazy's music video. In the video, he kidnapped, tied up, decapitated, and buried the clay doll alive.

While Pete did not address most of Kanye's remarks, the source revealed that both Pete and Kim's respective teams reached out to Instagram about Kanye's constant bullying. The insider said:

"His team and Kim's have reached out repeatedly to Instagram asking to make the platform a safer space."

They added that the tension between the trio was the main reason behind Pete's absence from social media.

The reason behind Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup

The source also said that Kanye West had nothing to do with the couple's separation. They said that the two have extremely busy schedules and decided to end things for their careers.

The source said:

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules, they both travel all the time and it was hard."

They continued by adding:

"She's (Kim) upset about the breakup. But the schedule made it so hard, and the fact that they were living in two different cities."

The insider also stated that Pete has decided to focus on his work at the moment:

"Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

Kim and Pete began dating soon after their skit on SNL in October last year but broke up last week after nine months of dating.

