Who is Allison Dunbar? All about Ron Perlman's wife as Hellboy star gets married in Italy 

Ron Perlman has officially tied the knot with his girlfriend and StartUp co-star Allison Dunbar. The pair reportedly exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony at Francis Ford Coppola's residence, Palazzo Margherita, in Bernalda, Italy.

The duo also got an official marriage license in California following their romantic Italian ceremony. Their wedding was officially announced by Dunbar on Instagram as she shared a series of photos and videos of the occasion. She even made a reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s surprise wedding while announcing her own.

Ron Perlman, of Hellboy fame, commented on his newlywed wife's post and wrote:

“Spring Has Indeed Sprung!!!”

The wedding video sees Perlman and Dunbar walking towards the camera before slow-dancing to Frank Sinatra's 1946 song You Make Me Feel So Young. While Dunbar wore a short, white, lacy dress with a white veil and high heels, Perlman donned a black suit with a blue shirt and a golden tie.

Everything to know about Allison Dunbar, Ron Perlman's wife

Allison Dunbar is an American actress who has appeared in more than 20 TV shows (Image via Allison Dunbar/Instagram)

Allison Dunbar is an American actress, best known for her roles in 2 Broke Girls, StartUp and Quick Draw. She was born to Wendy and Timothy Barron, and grew up with her brother Christopher.

Her mother previously served as the Dean of Villanova University School of Law while her father worked as a Deputy Attorney General in Delaware. Dunbar grew up in Delaware but moved to New York at the age of 18 to pursue a career in acting.

The actress completed her high school education from St. Mark in Milltown, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Fordham University with a degree in Theater and Psychology.

Following her graduation, she worked in theaters like The Judith Anderson, The Majestic, and The John Houseman Theater, before joining a popular comedy troupe,The Groundlings.

Dunbar made her acting debut on an episode of Law and Order in 1994. She has since appeared in several shows, including Body Shots, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Sopranos, Yellowstone, Castle, Rizzoli and Isles, The Mentalist, Modern Family, Criminal Minds, Bones, and CSI.

The actress is also a burlesque dancer, known for her burlesque show called Smokeshow. Dunbar reportedly dances at Santa Monica's Harvelles.

Relationship history of Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar’s wedding comes after the former’s divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone Perlman. The Hellboy star filed for divorce from Opal in November 2019 after nearly 38 years of marriage. Following their divorce, the actor was ordered to pay Opal $12,500 per month in perpetuity, cover $40,000 of her legal fees and pay 20 percent of his gross income annually.

According to Page Six, Perlman and Opal’s shocking split came shortly after the former was photographed kissing Dunbar outside a steakhouse in California. Ron Perlman also shares two children, daughter Blake and son Delroy, with Opal.

Allison Dunbar was previously married to Boston Bruins' ice-hockey defenseman Sean O'Donnell. The duo tied the knot in 2001 but parted ways in 2004. The former started dating Ron Perlman in 2019 and made their relationship public after the actor divorced his ex-wife that same year.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and got married in Italy recently.

