Fortnite downtime today (June 9): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update for v25.00 will commence today (June 9, 2023). This will be the last downtime for the current season. That said, with a heavy heart, it's time to say goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and enter the WILDS in Chapter 4 Season 3. On that note, with this downtime ushering in a brand new season, the timeline has been brought forward by an hour.

It will start at 2:00 am Eastern Time and servers will be disabled latest by 1:30 am Eastern Time. Those enjoying a long session in Save The World mode should log off to avoid losing out on progress. On the other hand, those in the Battle Royale mode can stay until the very end and enjoy the last glimpses of the current version of the island.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (June 9)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus The Wilds await...

Downtime for



Please note patch sizes will be larger than usual for some platforms. The Wilds await...Downtime for #FortniteWILDS begins at 2 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled shortly before.Please note patch sizes will be larger than usual for some platforms. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🌴The Wilds await... Downtime for #FortniteWILDS begins at 2 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled shortly before. Please note patch sizes will be larger than usual for some platforms. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ksMzpEf0tB

With Epic Games becoming more streamlined with their updates, the servers should be online by 6:00 am Eastern Time. However, keep in mind that with the patch size being larger than usual for some platforms, the update itself may take some time. Nevertheless, it can be said with some certainty that the update will last for roughly about four hours at the most.

On that note, Epic Games will provide an official update once the servers are back online. Given that this will be the start of a brand new season, the waiting or queueing time to join a match may be longer than usual. For those unable to jump into the game just as the update ends, consider waiting a while or trying again after a few minutes. The server load should adjust after a while.

Content changes for Fortnite update v25.00

As seen in the trailer that was released last night during the Summer Game Fest 2023, a lot of new content is coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The island will play host to a jungle setting with several POIs being covered in foliage as the season progresses. Players will be able to cosplay as Optimus Prime and use the Cybertron Cannon to best their foes in combat.

They'll also be able to ride into battle atop of Raptors and slide through the jungle on Wood Vines. These will more than likely function similarly to Grind Rails. Keeping these facets aside, three new weapons have also been confirmed: Thermal DMR, FlapJack Rifle, and Lever Action Weapon. Lastly, a new variant of Doctor Slone will also feature on the island, presumably as an NPC.

Poll : 0 votes