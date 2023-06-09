How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is almost here. With the servers currently down for maintenance, it's only a matter of time before the new season goes live. The main attraction with respect to this battle royale is the various skins that are available in the game. To purchase these skins, you'll need to spend V-Bucks. This is the premium currency in the game and needs to be bought with real money.

With every season, Epic Games introduces a new Fortnite Battle Pass. Apart from skins and other cosmetics, you can also get your hands on V-Bucks through this pass. This article will reveal how many free V-Bucks you can collect from the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

How to get free V-Bucks from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will have two tiers. The first one is a premium tier, and you will have to purchase the Battle Pass to access the rewards in this tier. Alternatively, there's a free tier that everyone can access. Unfortunately, the rewards in that tier are extremely limited.

However, what's interesting about this free tier is that you will be rewarded with V-Bucks in some of the levels. Every season, you will be able to collect around 200-300 V-Bucks in Fortnite without spending a dime. Although this doesn't amount to much, if you've been saving up for 3-4 seasons, you will be able to purchase one Battle Pass using the V-Bucks you've saved up.

When it comes to getting these free V-Bucks, all you need to do is keep playing the game and making your way through the levels where these free items are being handed out. Despite Epic Games having nerfed the XP gain in the game, there are still ways in which you can get your hands on a lot of XP by participating in certain Creative maps.

Alternatively, if you purchase the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass, you will be able to pick up around 1000-1,200 V-Bucks for free. You can then use this to purchase the next season's Battle Pass, or you can use it to buy any of the skins that make it to the Item Shop over the course of the season.

If you've subscribed to Fortnite Crew, then you'll get the entire Battle Pass for free, and you'll also receive an additional 1000 V-Bucks. You can use this to purchase the various cosmetics and emotes in the game, especially when a new collaboration is announced.

To conclude, Epic Games loves handing out freebies in the form of V-Bucks and cosmetics, and they usually do it in such a way that no one is left out.

