Fortnite artist brings Optimus prime from Transformers into the game

A Fortnite concept artist has introduced a very popular character to the game. Optimus Prime from the Transformers franchise, which began as toys and then transitioned into a television show and now a major film franchise, might not be the most logical crossover for the game. Still, this artist brought him into the game in an impressive fashion.

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts slated for a mid-June release, it's the perfect time for a collaboration. One has been leaked before, but there's no telling if it will ever happen. This artist took it upon themselves to make it happen.

Fortnite concept art renders Optimus Prime into the game

Optimus Prime is a truck. All Transformers have a vehicle that they can transform into to blend in to this world. Their leader's is the iconic red and blue 18-wheeler truck. That part of the character would fit right in with Fortnite as the game already has trucks of that style.

The transforming part would be very difficult to pull off unless they were some sort of NPC on the map. Transformers shift out of their vehicular form and grow much larger than a person and, therefore, much larger than a Fortnite character.

This would make them have a much larger hitbox and be a disadvantage for any player using them. The other option is to make them smaller to fit the character size, but that makes them unable to transform. That is the better option, but neither is ideal.

The NPC option could work, especially as a crossover for the upcoming film. If there ever was a time for Epic Games to find some way to make this happen, it's now. There have been large mechs on the island from time to time throughout its history, so it's very possible that Transformers could join them.

How it would fit into the current storyline remains to be seen, but it's certainly possible. In the meantime, the community can enjoy this impressive concept art and dream about it being a legitimate crossover.

Recent leaks suggest that a Transformers loading screen is in the game. This could indicate that a crossover is planned for Chapter 4 Season 3, which drops less than a week before the release of Rise of the Beasts.

It's worth noting that the logistics of getting skins in the game are pretty challenging, but there are other ways to get a collaboration going. As mentioned, NPCs will work, as well as Fortnite backblings, pickaxes, gliders, and much more. Crossovers aren't always outfits, so there's a way for Epic to go about this if they choose to.

