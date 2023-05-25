How to get the Spider-Man 2099 skin in Fortnite

The Spider-Man 2099 Fortnite skin is finally available after a few leaks suggested that it was on the way and a teaser confirmed its appearance. Some fans and players had been anxious about whether they would be able to unlock the character. Fortunately, the outfit is available for purchase, alongside the new Miles Morales skin.

All players can get their hands on the character from the Item Shop. But, if you are unsure about the steps you need to follow, the following guide will help you out.

Acquire the awesome Spider-Man 2099 Fortnite skin following these easy steps

Step 1: Load into the game

Open up Chapter 4 Season 2. (Image via Fortnite/YouTube)

Load up Fortnite on your preferred platform. The Spider-Verse update, which introduced Spider-Man 2099, dropped two days ago, so ensure that your game is completely up to date. You may have to log into your account anew.

Step 2: Visit the Item Shop tab

The Fortnite Item Shop updates regularly. (Image via Epic Games)

Once you are in the lobby, head over to the Item Shop tab. It is fifth option on the upper bar — four places away from the Play tab.

Step 3: Find the Spider-Verse section

Head to the Spider-Verse section in the Item Shop. (Image via I Talk/YouTube)

The Item Shop has multiple sections — Daily, Featured, and more — for easy navigation. Major collaborations are always given their very own section. The "Across the Spider-Verse" section is currently located at the top of the shop. You may have to scroll up to spot it. You can check out all the incredible Spider-Man cosmetics here.

Step 4: Click on the Spider-Man 2099 skin

The Spider-Man 2099 skin is available now. (Image via I Talk/YouTube)

The Spider-Man 2099 Fortnite skin is available standalone and in a bundle with the Miles Morales skin. The latter comes with two skins, two back blings, two pickaxes, an emote, and a loading screen for 4,500 V-Bucks. If you are on a budget, you can get just the Spider-Man 2099 skin with the red cape back bling for 1,500 V-Bucks.

To complete the purchase, press whichever button you are prompted to use on your particular device and then Confirm. If you need V-Bucks, you can visit the store tab to purchase more.

The Spider-Man 2099 skin won't remain in the Item Shop forever, so you should act fast if you want to add it to your locker.

Poll : 0 votes