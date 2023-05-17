Fortnite leak suggests free Miles Morales rewards in Chapter 4

A new leak has implied that even if certain Fortnite players don't purchase any Miles Morales items, they can still get a few for free. According to iFireMonkey, a set of challenges will be released for Week 11 of this season, and they appear to have a few Spider-Man cosmetics attached to them. It remains the only way to get anything from the crossover, which may mirror a full-fledged event, for free this time.

The leak shows two rewards, a spray, and a lobby music track. Here's what you can do to get them for free, as well as the other leaked challenges.

Fortnite leak indicates Miles Morales items are coming for free

iFireMonkey has brought the challenges to the attention of the community. He believes they will arrive next week, likely as part of the weekly update. That said, it's important to note that Epic has not confirmed this.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Silk and Cologne Music Pack + the Morales Mark Spray will be FREE rewards for Week 11 quests releasing next week. The Silk and Cologne Music Pack + the Morales Mark Spray will be FREE rewards for Week 11 quests releasing next week. https://t.co/NKHSeLMp7n

Here are the Miles Morales challenges:

Collect the Spider-Verse Web Shooters (1)

Swing onto a Grind Rail using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters (1)

Swing 10 times using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters before landing (1)

Sprint distance (1000 meters)

Travel distance using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters (500 meters)

Visit named locations in a single match (3)

Purchase an item from Gwen (1)

Hit an opponent while airborne (1)

Right now, only the "Collect the Spider-Verse Web Shooters" and "Swing 10 times using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters before landing" carry a cosmetic reward. The first rewards the spray, and the second gives players the lobby music.

Per the leak, the other challenges say "No Reward," which could mean that other cosmetics have not been disclosed. It could also mean that there's an XP boost available for completion.

Miles Morales is coming to Fortnite (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

Note:- The information provided is based on a leak and, therefore, unsubstantiated. Until they show up in Fortnite or Epic Games confirms this information, it's pure speculation.

