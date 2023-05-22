Fortnite x Spider Verse trailer reveals new skin, web shooter mythic, and more

The official trailer for the Fortnite x Spider-Verse event is here. The long-awaited collaboration is about to drop in the game, and Epic has revealed more of what everyone can expect. The Miles Morales skin was previously leaked and then teased by the developers. To make the deal sweeter, Epic is bringing back Mythic Web Shooters, one of the most popular items ever, to the game.

The trailer confirms the addition of the Web Shooters and even reveals a new skin. Check it out below for what's supposed to arrive in the official crossover.

Fortnite trailer reveals Spider-Verse crossover details

The trailer confirms that the collaboration will arrive tomorrow, May 23, with the weekly update, marking the end of the Find the Force event for Star Wars. Miles Morales is seen bursting through a window, giving players a great look at what the skin will look like. Then, the camera leaves Miles behind and reveals another character coming to Fortnite, namely Spider-Man 2099, a.k.a. Miguel O'Hara.

Subsequently, the two characters are shown on the loading screen that was previously leaked, confirming their arrival in the game alongside the Web-Shooters that Miles uses to swing.

Miles and Miguel seem at odds in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as indicated by the trailers. Spider-Man 2099 is being set up as the film's main antagonist, and it looks as if he will have a multitude of other Spider-Men on his side to persuade Miles Morales to do something in particular.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming soon (Image via Sony)

Based on the trailer from Fortnite, a similar dynamic may well play out in the game if these characters find their way into the overarching storyline.

The film releases on June 2, which means this collaboration has arrived a little over a week in advance to drive up anticipation for the film. Check the game tomorrow to see what Epic has added for the event.

