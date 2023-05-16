After Goku Black, 7 anime skins Fortnite should add next

Fortnite has added quite a few anime skins over the years. Beginning with Naruto, the television genre slowly worked its way into the metaverse, and the number of animes crossing over in the game has exploded since. Naruto has several outfits, as does My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and Attack on Titan. The list is likely to expand as time goes on, evidenced by the recent inclusion of Goku Black - another Dragon Ball Z character joining the game.

However, these animes have only scratched the surface. With such a vast library out there, there are so many characters that should and probably will get outfits eventually.

What are some anime characters that Fortnite should consider adding?

7) Joseph Joestar

One of the most popular characters from one of the most popular animes of all time, the star of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, has to be a consideration for Epic Games. JoJo's is close to the same level of popularity as the aforementioned shows that Fortnite has worked with, so there's no reason to ignore it. Joseph would be an excellent place to start.

6) Spike Spiegel

Spike Spiegel should get a skin in the game (Image via Cowboy Bebop)

If Fortnite skips over Cowboy Bebop, that would be a major surprise. It has a massive audience and is one of the best animes out there. It's prime for a crossover, so Epic Games has probably already looked into it. When it does get an official collaboration, Spike Spiegel should be one of the first outfits they add to the game.

5) Saitama

One-Punch Man is one of the most beloved television shows of all time, and it has a host of excellent characters to draw from. For a potential crossover, Epic can look no further than Saitama, the fan-favorite protagonist. He would be easy enough to translate into a skin and would be extremely popular. This would be a way for Epic to essentially print money.

4) Ken Kaneki

Should Ken Kaneki go to Fortnite? (Image via Tokyo Ghoul)

Epic has to consider someone from Tokyo Ghoul when they look at their next anime crossover outfits. It's been a popular anime for a long time, and Ken Kaneki would be a thrilling candidate. He is widely considered one of the best protagonists in all of television and has a devoted fan base. It would be a smash hit to bring him into the metaverse.

3) Guts

Guts would make a great skin (Image via Berserk)

Hailing from Berserk, Guts is one of the most popular anime characters in all of existence. He's a tragic hero, but this has only made his fan base grow. Berserk isn't one of the biggest mainstream animes out there, so this would be mostly for devoted fans, but it would be a great choice nonetheless.

2) Edward Elric

Epic Games should add Edward Elric (Image via Fullmetal Alchemist)

The fact that Fullmetal Alchemist hasn't gotten an official crossover is shocking. However, when they do (since it's a very likely occurrence sometime soon), Edward Elric should be the chosen anime skin. Edward is a top character that everyone who has seen the show loves, so he would be an instant fan favorite in the metaverse as soon as he enters it.

1) Light Yagami

Light Yagami should be next (Image via Death Note)

At some point, Death Note will have a collaboration in Fortnite. It's only a matter of time before one of the most popular animes of all time gets added to the game now that Epic Games has a few anime collaborations under their belt. When they do, they need to add Light Yagami. He's one of the most complex characters of all time and would make a fantastic addition to Fortnite.

Note: The skins have not been confirmed or officially announced by Epic Games.

