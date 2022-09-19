Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: Release Date, skins, what to expect and more

Fortnite has finally been updated to Chapter 3 Season 4, and has added a ton of interesting changes to the game. New things that aren't immediately available in the game are added to the files with every update. This is how many leaks get discovered as Epic Games leaves in files or updates existing files that tip leakers off.

In the Chapter 3 Season 4 update, the long-awaited Fortnite Anime Legends Pack was added to the files and will be coming very soon. This has been announced for some time now, but it has now officially been added to the game.

Here's everything players need to know about the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack, including when it's releasing, where to get it, and what it entails.

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: A complete guide

Epic Games has officially announced that the pack will be available on October 14, which is less than a month away. It will begin showing up in retail stores on that date, with an appearance in digital stores on October 22.

Here's Epic Games' statement on where players can find a copy of the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack:

"Physical copies of the Anime Legends Pack will be available at gaming retailers for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Digital copies will be available from console storefronts or the Epic Games Store, and usable on all Fortnite platforms.

Speaking about getting it from the in-game shop, the developers stated:

You’ll also be able to start the digital purchase process by selecting the Pack in the Item Shop. The Anime Legends Pack will be purchasable for $19.99 USD (not including tax)."

The pack includes anime-styled skins for classic characters like Midas, Rox, and Penny. Here's everything the Anime Legends Pack comes with:

Golden Gear Midas Outfit (Includes helmet alt Style)

Golden Crash Back Bling

24 Karat Katana Pickaxe

Ricochet Rox Outfit

Whirlberry Back Bling

Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe

Ready Penny Outfit

Little Black Bag Back Bling

Glimmering Edge Pickaxe

Each skin comes with a back bling and a pickaxe. The Golden Gear Midas skin comes with Midas' signature feature, the Golden Touch, which turns everything into gold. In this case, it will be an anime-style gold wrap for the weapons and items he touches.

The new anime Rox skin (Image via Epic Games)

This will be one of the biggest skin packs in recent history. A total of ten items in one pack for the relatively low price of $19.99 is a pretty solid deal, especially for three high-quality skins.

It's unclear when these will stop being retailed or available for digital purchase, so players may want to act fast and purchase the pack when they can. Right now, there aren't a ton of anime-style skins in the game. Even with the recent Dragon Ball Z crossover, which introduced Goku, Beerus, Vegeta, and Bulma to the game, there are still very few anime skins on offer.

The Naruto crossover brought Naruto, Sasuke, Gaara, Itachi, Uzumaki, Sakura, Orochimaru, and Kakashi into the mix. Before that, there were a few original skins in anime style, like Erisa, Megumi, and Yuki. Now, Midas, Rox, and Penny will join the evergrowing list.

