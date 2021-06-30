Top 5 Anime skins Fortnite fans would love to see

Anime has a huge audience. Fortnite has a huge player base. There's absolutely a lot of crossover there, but there have been no collaborations or skins yet.

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations with popular characters, brands and more. They've partnered with Marvel several times. They partnered with DC Comics and even have a Fortnite/Batman comic book run. They collaborated with Star Wars and have even brought Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty into the game.

Still, anime has largely been ignored up to this point. There are rumors of a Naruto skin coming, but nothing concrete yet. Here are 5 anime characters that fans would love to see brought to Fortnite.

Anime skins in Fortnite

5. Light Yagami

Ignoring the Netflix movie, Death Note is one of the best and most popular animes. Its popularity would lend itself to a great Fortnite collaboration, and who better to join the ranks than Light Yagami? The villain from Death Note would make a smooth transition to the world of Fortnite.

Light Yagami from Death Note. Image via Villains Wiki

4. Roronoa Zoro

The One Piece star headlines the characters from an extremely popular anime, One Piece. Fortnite will probably shy away from more underground animes, but given One Piece's massive popularity, it makes perfect sense for a collaboration.

Roronoa Zoro from One Piece. Image via Reddit

3. Levi Ackerman

Attack on Titan has widely been regarded one of the best animes ever. Some consider it transcendent to the genre, but this would fit perfectly in a Fortnite anime crossover. Ackerman is the protagonist for the show, so the popularity is already there. Plus, he uses a sword which would make for a stellar pickaxe.

Levi Ackerman. Image via Wallpaper Flare

2. Goku

The Dragon Ball Z character might be the most well-known anime character of all-time. He is infamously powerful and a popular meme is that Goku would defeat anyone and everyone by himself. Putting him into a game with Superman, Loki, Thor, Batman and the rest might be the perfect test of that theory.

Next character they add to fortnite gonna be goku or something — MayHo (@MayHo03) June 26, 2021

1. Naruto

Naruto is arguably the most popular anime character of all-time. As the main character of a long-running and extremely popular anime of the same name, it makes sense that he has a huge following and there is a big call for him to be added to Fortnite. Those fans may be getting their wish soon, actually.

Going to bed



Question time: which collab should be in fortnite? I hope for a pokemon or naruto collab although it's unlikely — Oinkert (@Oinkert1) June 24, 2021

Which anime characters should join the world of Fortnite next?

