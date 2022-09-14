Fortnite YouTuber proves why Anime skins are pay-to-lose

In Fortnite, something comes along occasionally and provides an unintended advantage of some sort. The Mystique skin from Chapter 2 Season 4 has been used to provide an advantage in several different ways. Many other skins have been reported to work in a similar fashion.

However, skins that give players a disadvantage are significantly rare. A Fortnite YouTuber seems to have discovered one very recently.

There should not be the availability of any purchasable in-game component that can give players an advantage over their opponents. In theory, everyone in the lobby should have an equal chance of winning whether they've equipped a battle pass skin or not.

Fortnite player discovers problem with anime skins, determines they are pay-to-lose

The latest pay-to-lose skin is unfortunate as it comes on the heels of the Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover. Currently, there are quite a few anime skins in the game, including Naruto, Erisa, Goku, Beerus, Vegeta, Sasuke, and many others.

Unfortunately, the unique art style that made these skins so popular has also made them disadvantageous.

Glitch King, the Fortnite YouTuber who finds and alerts the masses about all glitches in the game, discovered an issue with these skins.

The outline, which is unique only to anime skins, shows up when it shouldn't. A smoke bomb is supposed to completely shroud the player inside it from being viewed from the outside.

However, with an anime skin equipped, the outline is clearly visible from inside, as Glitch King discovered. He was easily able to eliminate the player inside, which should have been almost impossible to do.

When the player switched the skin to a non-anime one, the outline was gone and the character was no longer visible from the outside. This is what should normally happen when one uses a smoke bomb.

It is an unfortunate side effect of some of the most popular skins. Goku has recently been named the most-used male skin in Chapter 3 Season 3, which is why the disadvantage is really affecting players.

The Dragon Ball crossover is one of the biggest in Fortnite history, so there's reason to believe that there are plenty of players who purchased and actively use this style.

Naruto has a lot of skins (Image via Epic Games)

Since it was discovered by Glitch King, there's a good chance this will not always be the case. Smoke bombs will also not always be available in the loot pool.

Epic Games doesn't want anything to put players at a disadvantage, especially cosmetic items. The issue will likely be patched once they're made aware of it or the next update is released

Since it's not a beneficial glitch, there's no reason to try and take advantage of it in the meantime. For now, players may want to avoid using the anime skins until the glitch is fixed.

