Fortnite: Goku skin breaks record to become #1 male skin

Fortnite introduces new skins at an impressive rate. Every battle pass introduces six or seven new characters to choose from, and the Item Shop is updated with brand new skins that have never been seen before on an almost weekly basis. Every season sees countless new skins.

Not all of those skins are always that popular, though. Many of them get used for a little while and then get forgotten, and others don't get used at all. Sometimes, a skin comes along, blows everyone away, and becomes very popular.

That's the case with Goku, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. Following the highly anticipated Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover, Goku has become one of the most used skins in the game.

Goku quickly tops this season's most used Fortnite skins

Since so many different skins are available in the game, even the most used skins aren't used a lot. There are thousands of skins to choose from, so the most used ones are still not getting more than 1% of the player base.

That's still wildly impressive, especially for a skin that debuted a week ago. Goku arrived on August 16 alongside Beerus, Vegeta, and Bulma. It's already the most used male skin in the game.

Female skins are usually pretty popular, so it can be assumed that Goku isn't the most used skin in general, but it is still the male skins' top representative. Currently, Goku has 1.21% of players using him, which is impressive.

The next closest is Snap, which has 1.06%. The fact that Goku has topped him in just one week is impressive, given that Snap was available for battle pass users at the start of the season.

Anime is a prevalent genre and Dragon Ball Z is one of the most-watched. It's no surprise that these skins have blown up and that Goku, the face of the show, is the most used skin.

It helps that this collaboration is the biggest Fortnite has had yet. Fortnite is a game that affords unique opportunities to its players, such as being able to fight Darth Vader as his rival, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Firing a Kamehameha or riding a Nimbus Cloud as Goku is one of those unique opportunities, hence why players frequently use the skin.

Goku and the rest of the collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

That all may change when the season ends, or the collaboration has run its course, but Goku is on an impressive run for now.

The top five are rounded out with:

Snap

Stormfarer

Spider-Man

Darth Vader

Despite being introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, the Fortnite Spider-Man skin remains one of the most used. Not many battle pass exclusives get used far past their season's expiration, so it's an impressive feat.

Despite being a Page 10 skin that not everyone has unlocked, Darth Vader commands a hefty percentage, too. Stormfarer has some incredible styles available, which lends itself to his usage numbers.

Edited by Srijan Sen