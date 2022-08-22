Patrick Mahomes in Fortnite: Chiefs QB gets skin following Goku, Vegeta and rest of Dragon Ball Z characters

Patrick Mahomes has landed in the world of Fortnite. The NFL and Fortnite have crossed over before, but not to this extent. There are customizable skins in the game that allow gamers to create any player they want.

These skins have the option to wear any NFL jersey with any number, so any player can conceivably be created. Other athletes from other sports like Neymar Jr., Marco Reus, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Chloe Kim have gotten skins before, too.

Justin Jefferson was the first NFL player to be featured in Fortnite, but he didn't get his own skin. Instead, he was awarded a locker bundle and an emote, the Griddy dance he is known for. Patrick Mahomes has now been added to the game in full capacity, making him the first NFL player to become a playable character.

The skin comes with the default image, with the former MVP wearing a red hoodie and a black arm sleeve. He has two alternate styles, Gladiator Mindset and Gameday Gladiator.

Along with the skin, Mahomes will get a few other cosmetics:

Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling (Included with the Outfit)

Snap Axes Pickaxe (Glows red when swung)

Endzone Elite Wrap

Showtime Emote

The Mahomes bundle will land in the Item Shop, but prior to that, gamers can compete in a tournament on August 23, which will award top placing teams the skin for free. Mahomes is the latest big collaboration to land in Fortnite after the Dragon Ball Z skins were added last week.

What other NFL players could follow Patrick Mahomes into Fortnite?

Now that Fortnite has an officially licensed NFL player in their game, it opens the door for more opportunities in the future. While they have generic NFL skins, the inclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback makes other stars more likely, too.

Tom Brady is very likely, especially when he retires. The skin will be sold countless times when that happens, so it would be big for Epic Games. Other stars like Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Micah Parsons and D.K. Metcalf are strong candidates, too.

For now, players will have to settle for the 2018 NFL MVP, but more could definitely be on the way in the future.

