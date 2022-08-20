"Brady is asking the media sit on the story until he breaks the news himself" - NFL fans debate over wild theory that TB12 is missing Buccaneers practice to film 'Masked Singer'

Tom Brady's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been the talk of the NFL world. Everything has been assumed, from his mother's health to his family relationships. Brady himself has been mum on the issue, which has led to even more rampant speculation.

One theory that arose was that the legendary quarterback was joining many other athletes, including Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, in performing on The Masked Singer.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright debunked this theory, saying that a source with inside knowledge has stated that it's not true.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false.



Fun while it lasted. Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false.Fun while it lasted.

NFL fans are not so sure and one believes that Brady wants to announce it and is asking media members to sit on the information, hence no one's talking about it.

Native Son @NativeSonn @AllbrightNFL So you know but Brady is asking the media sit on the story until he breaks the news himself. It’s weird that none of the talking heads are discussing this on air — at all. @AllbrightNFL So you know but Brady is asking the media sit on the story until he breaks the news himself. It’s weird that none of the talking heads are discussing this on air — at all.

Luke Braun @LukeBraunNFL @AllbrightNFL exactly what someone who knew tom brady was on the masked singer would say @AllbrightNFL exactly what someone who knew tom brady was on the masked singer would say

Moof @SeanMaffia



Plz don’t hate me for trying to be a smartass @AllbrightNFL Your source probably wouldn’t know if he was doing it they have to sign something that prohibits you from telling anybody.Plz don’t hate me for trying to be a smartass @AllbrightNFL Your source probably wouldn’t know if he was doing it they have to sign something that prohibits you from telling anybody.Plz don’t hate me for trying to be a smartass

Max Toscano @maxtoscano1 @AllbrightNFL It has never been more obvious that he is on the Masked Singer @AllbrightNFL It has never been more obvious that he is on the Masked Singer

Jack Duffin @JackDuffin



Is the pink suit coming to London? @AllbrightNFL I’ve been calling multiple source and can’t find an answer…Is the pink suit coming to London? @AllbrightNFL I’ve been calling multiple source and can’t find an answer…Is the pink suit coming to London?

CSUJAKE @csujake @AllbrightNFL My theory is that he wasn't happy with his production so he flew to Germany for a HGH blood transfusion. @AllbrightNFL My theory is that he wasn't happy with his production so he flew to Germany for a HGH blood transfusion.

Alberto Milian @amilian @AllbrightNFL IMO the guy just wants to have more time and spend it with his wife and kids, probably some family event before the kids go back to school at age 45 football training has lost some of his appeal, he just loves to play and preseason does nothing for him @AllbrightNFL IMO the guy just wants to have more time and spend it with his wife and kids, probably some family event before the kids go back to school at age 45 football training has lost some of his appeal, he just loves to play and preseason does nothing for him

There's really no telling right now what Brady is up to and why he's been absent from the Buccaneers training camp thus far. An appearance on The Masked Singer seems unlikely, but many NFL fans are holding out hope.

Other athletes who have been on The Masked Singer like Tom Brady is suspected of

TB12 may or may not be singing on The Masked Singer, but even if he isn't now, that doesn't mean he won't one day. Many other athletes have done it in the past.

Two of his former teammates were on the show, including Antonio Brown, who just called out Brady for manipulating the NFL into getting time off. Rob Gronkowski is another one with this distinction.

NFL legend and current analyst Terry Bradshaw was also on the show recently. He sang Thunder by Imagine Dragons and Get Your Shine On by Florida Georgia Line.

Former Olympic ice skater Jonny Weir was on the show too, though he didn't last very long. Boxer Laila Ali also sang for the audience.

In season two, NBA star Victor Oladipo, who wooed the audience with his stellar singing voice, was revealed to be The Thingamajig.

Skating legend Tony Hawk participated too. Former MLB pitcher Barry Zito wore the rhino costume.

Infamous NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez shocked fans when he revealed himself to the audience. Lonzo Ball, star guard for the Chicago Bulls, sang I Wish by Skee-Lo, Money Maker by Ludacris and Pharrell, and Lean Back by Terror Squad, featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Caitlyn Jenner, Dwight Howard, and Jordan Mailata make up the rest of the athletes who've gone on to sing on the show. Will they be joined by the Buccaneers legend soon?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat