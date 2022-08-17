"Tom Brady manipulate the game" - Antonio Brown calls out TB12 for leaving training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanks to Tom Brady's decision to exit retirement, are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. They have a stacked roster, headlined by their recent signing of Julio Jones. There are no guarantees in the NFL, but the Buccaneers have a strong chance of contending this season.

Right now, however, it's not all sunshine and roses down south. Brady has missed training camp due to undisclosed personal reasons. This has led to rampant speculation about the cause, with rumors now circling about every aspect of his life.

Antonio Brown, who is not known for keeping things to himself, doesn't buy any of the rumors or reports. He doesn't believe that Brady is having any personal issues or needs that require him to leave the team.

He called out the seven-time Super Bowl winner on Twitter, saying that he manipulates the game. Here's what he posted:

"Tom Brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home, get his mind rt lol."

"Now u see the difference."

Brown clearly believes the quarterback is manipulating the game to get a little bit of time off to get his head straight. The former Buccaneers wide receiver had an up-and-down relationship with the quarterback. Brown clearly feels there is a difference in the treatment many other players receive compared to Tom Brady.

Translation: It's funny how Tom Brady controls the entire NFL and gets off until August 20 due to "personal reasons."I hope you all see the difference with how the Buccaneers treat him compared to how they treated me.

As to whether this is true is another matter. The Buccaneers are expected to have their quarterback return to training following their second preseason matchup.

Will Antonio Brown rejoin Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Last year, Tampa Bay boasted a strong wide receiver corps for much of the season. The depth chart of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller was rivaled by few NFL teams.

Their depth chart currently includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage. Signing Brown and pushing Gage to the fifth wide receiver spot would make their wide receiver room one of the best in history.

Is that a possibility? Probably not. Brown got into it with head coach Bruce Arians on the sidelines last year before running off the field shirtless mid-game. Shortly afterwards, he was released from the team.

Though Arians is no longer the coach, the Buccaneers are unlikely to go for the receiver. They already have a very good receiver room and adding Antonio Brown is an unnecessary risk.

The receiver seems set on other pastures than Tampa Bay. He reached out to the Dallas Cowboys, asking them to call him regarding their receiver problems. However, nothing has come of that so far.

The former wide receiver also seems content making music, but a return to the NFL is not out of the question.

