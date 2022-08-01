Is Goku coming to Fortnite? Dragon Ball collab date and more explained

The burning question at present: "Is Goku coming to Fortnite?" has been sweeping the community and much of social media over the last few weeks. The short answer to this question is yes, Goku is coming to the metaverse. However, there's yet to be any official information from Epic Games regarding the same.

To add more doubt to the situation, no official assets have been showcased thus far either. Aside from Capsules in Creative Mode, there's nothing else to go on officially. This has left many fans speculating about the entire matter.

Nevertheless, despite no official statement or tangible proof, Goku is coming to Fortnite. If the leaks are accurate, the collab could happen within the next few days. That being said, here's everything that's known about the upcoming Dragon Ball collaboration.

Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite is stated to be larger than Naruto

The success of the Naruto crossover at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 paved the way for more anime-inspired creations in Fortnite. This led to the developers taking on the enormous task of bringing characters from Dragon Ball to the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX



The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATEThe house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATE 🔥The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! https://t.co/mQsUhJwMcq

However, as most readers are aware, Epic is yet to say anything on the matter. This has led to a sense of doubt and anxiety within the community. Many are pondering as to when the Dragon Ball collaboration will come to fruition.

While there is no official information, leakers have done an excellent job providing insight into what to expect. While not everything mentioned will pan out, the bulk of the content that's being predicted will make landfall.

For ease of understanding, it's best to break things down into several divisions.

1) Timeline - Start date and end

The crossover will likely commence on August 2. Given that Epic Games releases hotfixes and updates every Tuesday, this is a logical reason. Another date could also be August 9, as Epic Games' employees' vacation ends the day before.

HYPEX @HYPEX Most Epic Games employees' vacation ends on August 8th, so expect the next update to be on either August 9th or 16th. And it should be the update that has the Dragon Ball skins! (Thanks @Not0fficer for letting me know) Most Epic Games employees' vacation ends on August 8th, so expect the next update to be on either August 9th or 16th. And it should be the update that has the Dragon Ball skins! (Thanks @Not0fficer for letting me know) https://t.co/W51GKtaA4K

Furthermore, since the collaboration will consist of challenges that will last for seven weeks, the timeline cannot be pushed back any more. By now, readers might be asking: "How are leakers sure of this information?" Well, given the size and scope of the crossover, it's hard to keep it a secret. Thanks to insiders, leakers were made aware of the details a long time ago.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Dragon Ball teasers *could* start any day now, considering it's planned to last for 7 weeks and 7 weeks from now is Season 4.



Remember, the collab starts with an umbrella, chair, table & blue capsule appearing on this island as a reference for Kame House. Fortnite x Dragon Ball teasers *could* start any day now, considering it's planned to last for 7 weeks and 7 weeks from now is Season 4.Remember, the collab starts with an umbrella, chair, table & blue capsule appearing on this island as a reference for Kame House. https://t.co/3Taph8whJD

If, on the off chance, the Dragon Ball collaboration does not occur within this week or the next, it will definitely begin by the end of the month. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releasing worldwide on August 26, it's the perfect time to promote the characters and franchise in-game.

2) Cosmetics - Items and Outfits

Based on the leaks, there are a total of four outfits that will be featured in the collaboration. They are - Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. While Goku and Vegeta are obvious picks, Bulma and Beerus have been confirmed as well, thanks to data-miners.

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium" that has reactivity & a pickaxe with cartoon effects. It was added this update, so if it's not Bulma then it's a big coincidence. Bulma is most likely the 4th charater of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collabThere's an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium" that has reactivity & a pickaxe with cartoon effects. It was added this update, so if it's not Bulma then it's a big coincidence. Bulma is most likely the 4th charater of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab 🔥 There's an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium" that has reactivity & a pickaxe with cartoon effects. It was added this update, so if it's not Bulma then it's a big coincidence. https://t.co/PfnCvAguVh

The purple skin codenamed "Cat" all but confirms Beerus, while an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium" is likely referring to Bulma. Since data-miners are right 99.99% of the time, this cannot be a coincidence or a reference to some other skin.

Aside from Outfits/Skins, other cosmetic items will also be part of the collaboration. For the time being, only the "Attack Ball" Glider can be confirmed. However, there are likely to be many more, given the sheer hype surrounding Dragon Ball.

3) Creative Mode and challenges

Shiina @ShiinaBR Here's everything we know about the Dragon Ball collab:



- 4 Skins (Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, & 99% a female skin)

- A unique event screen in the lobby

- LOTS of quests

- Free rewards

- A "capsule" item in BR & Creative

- A special place codenamed "Preheat"

- "Attack Ball" glider Here's everything we know about the Dragon Ball collab:- 4 Skins (Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, & 99% a female skin)- A unique event screen in the lobby- LOTS of quests- Free rewards- A "capsule" item in BR & Creative- A special place codenamed "Preheat"- "Attack Ball" glider

Taking into consideration how large of a collaboration this will be for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, cosmetics are not the only accessories that will be brought in. According to the leakers, a special item code named "Capsule" will be added to Battle Royale and Creative Mode.

Players will be able to consume these for certain buffs and bonuses. The crossover will also feature a Creative Map, much like when Naruto was introduced to Fortnite. This is where Dragon Ball-themed challenges will be available for completion. Some challenges will also be added to the normal BR mode. For now, that's all the available information.

