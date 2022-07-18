Fortnite x Dragon Ball leak shows Beerus skin set to arrive soon

A potential Dragon Ball collaboration was first leaked a few days ago during the Fortnite v21.20 update. At the time, the Capsule Corporation logo was the only clue that leakers had to go on. However, as the days passed by, more information began to be leaked and revealed by a dataminer known as MidaRado.

According to the leaker, Goku and Vegeta are the prime candidates to become in-game skins. Given how important they are in the franchise, this was to be expected. During the v21.30 update, more information pertaining to the crossover was obtained.

We saw the writing on the wall like a year ago! It seems confirmation is rolling out that Beerus, Goku, and Vegeta are coming to Fortnite.I'm sure gliders, wraps, emotes, gun skins, pick-axes and all sorts of other goodies will be coming with.We saw the writing on the wall like a year ago! https://t.co/EKvxQDlD5Q

Leakers stumbled across yet another major chunk of information about the crossover. According to a data miner known as InTheShadeYT, Fortnite is working on a purple skin for the Dragon Ball collaboration codenamed "Cat". Fans of the series know all too well that the character being referenced here is none other than Beerus.

Beerus to join Goku and Vegeta in Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration

If the possibility of having both Goku and Vegeta in Fortnite is not enough to create major hype, then Beerus is the best candidate to help tip the scales. Known as the God of Destruction of Universe 7, he has his own loyal fan-following and is one of the strongest characters in the franchise.

HYPEX @HYPEX (Thanks Fortnite are working on a purple skin codenamed "Cat" for the Dragon Ball collab. It's most likely Beerus(Thanks @InTheShadeYT the for pointing this out) Fortnite are working on a purple skin codenamed "Cat" for the Dragon Ball collab. It's most likely Beerus 🔥 (Thanks @InTheShadeYT the for pointing this out) https://t.co/RbN6WybYkE

According to the leaker, Beerus is the third skin that has been confirmed for the collaboration. Although Epic Games is yet to provide any information regarding the same, prominent leakers within the community are confident about this insight.

While there have been rumors about other characters such as Bulma being added in as well, no one has been able to confirm this statement yet. Perhaps over the course of the next few days, more details will be revealed about the collaboration.

Having said that, according to HYPEX, there's a high probability of Bulma being added as a skin as her capsules are in the game files. However, without further confirmation, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Other potential Dragon Ball cosmetics

As with all collaborations in Fortnite, the developers add in more than just skins. The cosmetics range from Gliders to Back Blings to Wraps. Things should be no different with the upcoming Dragon Ball crossover. That being said, during the v21.30 update, leakers stumbled upon something interesting in the files.

Attack Balls, also known as Round Spaceships, will be featured as Gliders in the game. Given that these have been showcased numerous times in the show, players can relate to them quite easily.

(Thanks to The "Attack Ball" from Dragon Ball will be a glider!(Thanks to @MidaRado for sharing his Dragon Ball knowledge with me) The "Attack Ball" from Dragon Ball will be a glider!(Thanks to @MidaRado for sharing his Dragon Ball knowledge with me) https://t.co/W84x6UQqtN

Apart from this, there are rumors that the Flying Nimbus will also be featured as a Glider. Given its popularity in the world of Dragon Ball, Epic Games will likely want to add it to the collaboration at any cost.

Keeping cosmetics aside, a Creative Hub and Map will likely also be featured for the crossover. Much like Naruto, the developers will want to provide players with a wholesome and memorable experience. Having said all that, all of this is likely to come to fruition once the Fortnite update v21.40 goes live.

