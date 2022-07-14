Fortnite: Goku, Vegeta, and more Dragon Ball skins on their way 

Epic Games is ready to release yet another major Fortnite anime collaboration after the success of the two previous Naruto collabs. Popular anime characters from Dragon Ball Z will soon arrive on the island, and players will be able to purchase them as skins from the item shop. Leaks that have come about since last week suggest that the collaboration may include skins like Goku, Vegeta, and other popular characters from the anime.

Similar to Naruto, Dragon Ball Z is also one of the most popular anime. Characters like Goku have been a major part of many childhoods and will make almost every player a bit nostalgic. Naturally, Epic Games decided that a collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z would be the perfect choice for the next major anime crossover.

Thankfully, the Dragon Ball Z collab is all but confirmed by popular dataminers like HYPEX. According to the leaks, the relevant files associated with the new skins have already been added. Additionally, the collab won't just include skins but might also include quests and a creative map.

Everything known about Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z collab

Anime skins have become a popular cosmetic choice in the community. Players will immediately end up grabbing any cel-shaded skin that arrives in the item shop or the Battle Pass, even if it isn't a part of a popular collab. Therefore, anime skins have proven to be extremely successful in the game, as well as some of the most popular cosmetics.

Dataminer HYPEX, on July 6, revealed that there is an upcoming Creative prop called Stamina Capsule. The item has an anime look and is also being developed for the BR mode. The prop is similar to the capsules from Dragon Ball Z and was the first hint to suggest that a collab would be arriving soon.

In a later tweet, HYPEX also confirmed that a total of four skins would be arriving as part of the anime and Fortnite coming together. Clearly, with all these hints, Epic Games has already started to build hype around the upcoming Dragon Ball skins, and players are eager to see which four characters the developers have chosen to offer as skins.

Goku and Vegeta are two of the most popular characters in the anime. Naturally, the protagonist-antagonist duo has to be a part of the upcoming collab. Besides them, Gohan, Trunks, and Piccolo are also popular choices that players would want to see as skins.

Any predictions on what they could be? 🤔 Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab will have 4 DIFFERENT SKINS(via @MidaRado Any predictions on what they could be? 🤔 Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab will have 4 DIFFERENT SKINS 🔥 (via @MidaRado)Any predictions on what they could be? 🤔 https://t.co/nhlxZwxY0a

Fortnite fans pick Dragon Ball Z skins they want to see in the game

As soon as the news of the upcoming Dragon Ball collab broke, players started to guess all the characters that could be in the game. Although the topmost choices all include popular characters like Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and Trunks, there were a few surprising choices too.

Hans Fn @TheAgentGhost Fortnite News ⛱️ @FortniteBR



fortnitenews.com/leak-fortnite-… LEAK: Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z coming soon LEAK: Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z coming soonfortnitenews.com/leak-fortnite-… If its like the Naruto stuff I feel like for the characters they will add android 18, goku, probably vegeta too, and they might do Frieza or piccolo but I can't decide between those two twitter.com/FortniteBR/sta… If its like the Naruto stuff I feel like for the characters they will add android 18, goku, probably vegeta too, and they might do Frieza or piccolo but I can't decide between those two twitter.com/FortniteBR/sta…

Antre @_antre__

- Vegetta

- Piccolo

- Frieza



Hope they add Beerus at some point @HYPEX - Goku (obviously)- Vegetta- Piccolo- FriezaHope they add Beerus at some point @HYPEX - Goku (obviously)- Vegetta- Piccolo - FriezaHope they add Beerus at some point

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 @HYPEX



Goku , Vegeta , Bulma , android 18 or piccolo @MidaRado Its pretty hard to see a collab full of male skins so I thinkGoku , Vegeta , Bulma , android 18 or piccolo @HYPEX @MidaRado Its pretty hard to see a collab full of male skins so I think Goku , Vegeta , Bulma , android 18 or piccolo

Spontacious @Spontacious1 @HYPEX @MidaRado Obviously Goku and Vegeta are going to be added as two of the skins. Now in terms of OG characters I think Piccolo is another strong contender. And if Epic wants to add at least one female representative I think Bulma works the best. @HYPEX @MidaRado Obviously Goku and Vegeta are going to be added as two of the skins. Now in terms of OG characters I think Piccolo is another strong contender. And if Epic wants to add at least one female representative I think Bulma works the best. https://t.co/o1yD39j1wj

Clash @HyperCIash @HYPEX @MidaRado If they follow the three male, one female skin for anime collabs, Goku, Vegeta, Frieza and Android 18 would be my guess @HYPEX @MidaRado If they follow the three male, one female skin for anime collabs, Goku, Vegeta, Frieza and Android 18 would be my guess https://t.co/UW6CyqFXZn

Evidently, Android 18, Beerus, Frieza, and Bulma are also characters that players want in the game. It remains to be seen if Epic Games will only go ahead with the most popular and important characters or add a couple of underrated characters as well.

The release date for the Dragon Ball Z collab is yet to be known. However, players can expect to see these skins in the game within the next few weeks.

