Top 5 Fortnite secrets that will likely never be revealed

Epic Games has certainly managed to keep the future of Fortnite a well-guarded secret. However, there are several other mysteries in the game that will most likely never be solved.

Fortnite players often end up wondering about the origins of different characters or events in the game. Although most of these are explained through the storyline and NPCs, there are several others that have always been a secret.

Biggest Fortnite secrets that players are desperate to know

The battle royale aspect of Fortnite has always been its main attraction. However, since the last few seasons, the story behind everything that is happening has also intrigued fans.

5) IO vs. The Seven

Little is known about the origin of these two organizations and the discord between them. There are several fan theories that are born out of the few available hints in the game. However, the history of IO and The Seven is one of the biggest Fortnite secrets.

Unfortunately, even after two whole chapters, players don't even have the faintest idea about this infamous rivalry. In fact, they have no clue about three of The Seven's members. Apart from that, the hierarchy of the IO is still an elusive secret.

4) Who is Dr. Slone?

Dr. Slone is one of the most prominent characters in the Fortnite storyline. However, the players knew nothing about the IO scientist prior to Chapter 2 Season 6. Given her command over the IO and her plans to defeat The Last Reality, she is certainly much more than a scientist.

The origin of Dr. Slone and her role in the Imagined Order is still one of the biggest Fortnite secrets. Unfortunately, it seems like she will end up sacrificing herself at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, keeping herself a mystery forever.

3) The Golden Family

Midas, Marigold, and Jules are some of the most popular characters in the game. While the players know a little about Midas, hardly anything has been revealed about the other members of his family. The Golden Family is certainly a big Fortnite secret that players certainly want to know about.

Unfortunately, the death of Midas in Chapter 2 Season 4 ensured that this Fortnite secret would never be revealed.

2) Zero Point

The Zero Point in Fortnite has become the center of everything there is in the game. From IOs to aliens, everyone wants the celestial rift. However, little is known about why Zero Point is so important or how it came to exist in the first place.

1) Agent Jones

Jonesy has been around since the inception of the game. However, people still don't know anything about the IO agent/scuba diver/bunker swatter. There are several variations of the Jonesy character, which clearly make it hard to figure out this Fortnite secret.

Unfortunately, Agent Jones has been M.I.A since the Zero Crisis event. Therefore, there is no way to know about his role at the IO and why so many versions of him exist.

It has always been an interesting experience when Epic Games reveals Fortnite secrets. Unfortunately, fans will never get the pleasure of knowing the mystery behind these secrets.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul