Top 5 Fortnite characters who were not what we thought 

The Fortnite lore and its characters have been fascinating so far. Every season introduces a new character along with a mysterious story behind them. However, there have been a few characters who aren't what the players thought they were.

There are many Fortnite characters that players believed were the heroes of the storyline. However, as the seasons progressed, their true nature finally revealed itself. On the other hand, many characters initially appeared evil but turned out to be true heroes.

Fortnite has kept things extremely interesting with all the twists and turns. The stories behind some of the characters have stood out, making them extremely important to the lore.

Mysterious Fortnite characters who have interesting storylines

A fundamental twist in the storylines of certain Fortnite characters has ensured that they remain a fan-favorite throughout the game.

5) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen is the latest important character to arrive in Fortnite. Fans originally thought she would be Kevin the Cube's female counterpart. She was certainly not imagined as a Queen of Reality.

As it turns out, the Fortnite Cube Queen is the worst threat the island has faced so far. She plans to destroy the island and take it over as her prize.

4) Jules

When Jules initially arrived on Fortnite Island, players were perplexed about who the mystery character was. She was related to Midas, and many people thought that she might have been his girlfriend.

However, a secret dialogue from Jules in Fortnite revealed that she is Midas' daughter. She was trying to gather help to find her father, something that was highly unexpected.

3) Midas

Midas is the crime boss Fortnite didn't think it needed, but now everyone wants him back. His transition from GHOST to SHADOW and owning the Agency to the Authority were all unexpected moves.

It has always been hard to figure out what Midas' character in Fortnite was. However, even if he was a villain, he still is the most beloved character from the lore. Therefore, when he died in Chapter 2 Season 4, it indeed came as a shock.

2) Dr. Slone

After Agent Jones disappeared in Chapter 2 Season 6, Fortnite introduced Dr. Slone. The IO agent was believed to be the island's savior by defeating the Last Reality and the alien threat. However, it turns out she used the players as bait to blow the mothership up.

Although the alien threat is over, Dr. Slone gave rise to a new threat in Fortnite. The IO agent always has a plan cooking, and no one truly knows what she is doing on the island. One thing is for sure, she certainly isn't a nerdy scientist as players first thought she was.

1) Agent Jones

Unarguably one of the essential characters in Fortnite lore, Agent Jones, was initially an IO Agent. He worked for them ever since the inception of the game. He also collected some of the best hunters worldwide to protect the Zero Point following instructions from the IO.

However, when Jones realized what the IO had been doing and how important the Zero Point was, he changed sides. Unfortunately, players could not see more of rogue Jonesy following his disappearance.

Jones leads the list of Fortnite characters who aren't what they appear to be. Hopefully, the players get to see more of them to witness how their story continues.

