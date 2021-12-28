3 forgotten Fortnite gliders that are extremely rare (and 3 that everyone has)

The popularity of Fortnite is mostly due to the amazing gameplay and progressive lore. However, Fortnite skins and gliders also attract gamers to the game. Loopers love collecting the exclusive Fortnite items and showing them off in the game.

Over time, Epic has released several gliders in Fortnite. While some have been extremely popular, others have remained rare as they have featured on a few occasions.

This article will reveal three extremely rare gliders and three more commonly found among gamers.

Fortnite: Three rare gliders

3) Get Down

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass contained the Get Down! glider. Loopers could have claimed this item by reaching tier 14 of the Battle Pass.

Back in that time, Fortnite was accessed by a small percentage of gamers. Therefore, not many players have the Get Down glider on their accounts. The developers also did not bring back the Get Down glider since it was part of the Battle Pass rewards.

2) Mako

Mako is so rare that not many Fortnite gamers know about it. The glider was one of the first Fortnite items to be released in the game. Therefore, it is also one of the rarest.

Mako was a part of the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1 Shop. Back then, Fortnite was taking baby steps, and only a few gamers bothered to buy items from the shop. As a result, it is quite rare and has not been featured in the game since it was a Seasonal reward.

1) Flappy

Versace @ITISVersace I honestly feel like this is one of the most forgotten gliders in Fortnite. It's a reskin of the googly glider and It's name is Flappy. Flappy is a Rare rarity Glider, and it was apart of the third PS Plus pack. I don't even know anybody that owns this glider. I honestly feel like this is one of the most forgotten gliders in Fortnite. It's a reskin of the googly glider and It's name is Flappy. Flappy is a Rare rarity Glider, and it was apart of the third PS Plus pack. I don't even know anybody that owns this glider. https://t.co/u9FJ3PPu6B

The Googly gliders are one of the rarest items in Fortnite. The Flappy is a reskin of the Googly gliders and was part of the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack 3.

Certainly, the pack did not have a significant number of buyers. As a result, the Flappy remains one of the rarest items in the game.

Three common Fortnite gliders

3) Foundational 'Brella

The Foundation is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. Its return to the game in Chapter 3 Season 1, has stoked up everyone's excitement. Loopers have been waiting for the Foundation skin for so long as they already have the glider with them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was quite competitive and required them to win a match. The reward for winning the first match was the Foundational 'Brella glider. Almost every looper was able to complete the task and claim the prize.

2) Downpour

#Fortnite #Fortnite2 Here's the New Glider for a Victory Royale, "Downpour." Here's the New Glider for a Victory Royale, "Downpour."#Fortnite #Fortnite2 https://t.co/1ExdU5VvJE

Downpour was rewarded to players for winning a game in Chapter 2 Season 1. It is one of the most simple yet exquisite gliders in Fortnite. The aqua blue color and the animation of a fountain add beauty to this item in the game.

The aesthetic beauty of this glider made loopers fall in love with it. The Downpour glider can be found in the collection of almost every gamer in the community.

1) Storm Sail

Fortnitemares is one of the most popular seasonal events in Fortnite. Back in 2019, Epic introduced the Storm King LTM for the Fortnitemares event.

The final objective of the LTM was to defeat the Storm King. Even though the task was not a cakewalk, almost every looper managed to complete it. These players received the Storm Sail glider as a part of the reward for defeating the Storm King.

