The rarest Fortnite glider most players will never see

Fortnite has some of the most remarkable stuff for gamers. The game's success is not solely due to the fantastic storyline and the seamless gameplay. Other factors such as cosmetic items, collaboration events, and live events also play a significant role.

Fortnite cosmetics are pretty popular, and gamers do not shy away from spending their money on these items. Even though the skins grab the most attention, other things such as backblings and gliders are not far behind.

While many have spoken about rare skins, it is time to shift focus and reveal a rare Fortnite glider that most players will never see.

Fortnite: Which is the rarest glider in the game

Over four years, Fortnite has introduced numerous gliders to the game. Some have made their way back to the Item Shop quite frequently, while others have been irregular in their appearance.

There is one such glider that has stayed away from the Fortnite Item Shop for over two years. The Mako was first available in Fortnite Season 1, and gamers who reached level 25 could purchase this item for free.

Mako was added to the Item Shop during the first week of January for a few days. To get the item, loopers had to pay 500 V-Bucks. However, the addition was accidental, and therefore, it was removed by Epic Games within a short while.

The haphazard addition to Fortnite followed by a hasty exit gave Mako a short time to spend in the Item Shop. Eventually, the item was claimed by only a handful of gamers and remained confined to their possession.

Will Mako ever come back to Fortnite?

Since Mako is the rarest glider at the moment, adding it to Fortnite will cause almost every gamer to make a transaction to own the item. This will undoubtedly help the developers generate a significant amount of money.

However, the prospect seems quite unlikely as Epic will definitely face criticism for releasing it into the Item Shop.

Loopers must remember that the Mako glider was a seasonal award. The entire community feels that these rewards should not be released to the Item Shop and remain memorabilia for gamers who successfully own the item in the first place.

Therefore, it is sure that the Mako Fortnite glider will continue to be the rarest in the game as Epic has no intention of releasing it once again.

