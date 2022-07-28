Fortnite: Why the Blue Shock wrap is pay-to-lose

Fortnite generally tries to level the playing field, and cosmetic items are intended to give certain players an advantage. Players who wear the Scarlet Witch skin have as much chance of winning as players who wear The Foundation. The same is true for all skins, back blings, gliders (though some provide different advantages, none are "better" than the others), and emotes.

However, every once in a while, something comes along that does provide an unintended advantage. The Mystique built-in emote has been used several times for different advantages. These aren't intentional decisions on Epic Games' part and are usually resolved quickly.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Shock your opponents with the new Blue Shock Wrap!



Available in the Item Shop now. Shock your opponents with the new Blue Shock Wrap!Available in the Item Shop now. https://t.co/IMeTnhIolT

However, if pay-to-win items arise, then pay-to-lose items can also arise. These are also unintentional, but players will want to avoid them at all costs.

The Blue Shock weapon wrap was recently discovered to be pay-to-lose because it creates a bright white glare that blinds the player after they aim and shoot.

Why does the Blue Shock Fortnite weapon wrap put players at a disadvantage?

This disadvantage was discovered by popular Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King. Weapon wraps aren't supposed to do anything but stick to the weapon and maybe react to kills. What seems to be happening with this Blue Shock weapon wrap is obviously unintentional.

When players equip this wrap and hop into a game, nothing bad happens to them until they try to shoot. Aiming and firing with a weapon causes a white, snow-like flash to cover most of the screen for a second or two.

This may not seem like much of a problem, but in competitive play, it's plenty of time to either get beamed by the enemy or for the enemy to escape. It returns every time the player shoots again after it fades away, so it's not a one-time issue either.

The glitch seems to mostly occur when Fortnite gamers aim in with their weapon's sights, so it doesn't happen all the time. However, hipfiring in Fortnite is incredibly difficult, so there's no avoiding aiming in.

This weapon wrap will almost ensure a loss in any given Battle Royale match, so players are going to want to avoid using it for the time being. Given that it is a glitch, there's reason to assume that Epic Games will eventually fix it, but in the meantime (especially since it's summer, and the company is on a bit of a break), loopers should refrain from using it.

This wrap is pretty cool (Image via KingdomFortnite/YouTube)

The Blue Shock weapon wrap is an Item Shop exclusive item. It wasn't in the Battle Pass or given away for free, which is why it's considered to be pay-to-lose at the moment.

It has only been in the Item Shop five times in the last 1,000 days, so it's not very popular. One might consider it a rare cosmetic, but no one should be using it at all right now.

If it appears in the Item Shop again after a nearly 600-day hiatus, then Fortnite gamers will probably want to avoid purchasing it unless Epic Games fixes the problem by then.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far