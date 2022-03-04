Fortnite Mystique skin glitch can allow players to use unreleased and exclusive skins

When the Mystique skin was released for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass, Epic Games decided to give her a built-in emote. Since her superpower is to shapeshift, they gave her the ability to take the skin of anyone she kills, which made perfect sense.

What Epic was more than likely not expecting was for this emote to be so advantageous. Players have used it to trick opponents into thinking they are NPCs, and it's been part of several glitches that have helped gamers win.

Now, another glitch has been discovered with this emote. This one isn't as beneficial, but it does allow players to use skins that are unreleased or exclusive.

Latest Mystique glitch allows gamers to wear exclusive or unreleased Fortnite skins

This glitch won't work in Battle Royale as it requires the exclusive and unreleased skins to be present and killable. All NPCs in the game right now have skins that many players have.

For this to work, players need to equip the Mystique skin and enter Creative mode. They can then enter a Creative map that has guard spawners. The code "2687-9329-7172" will work.

Inside the map, players need to start the game and eliminate one of the guards. After that, the built-in emote will allow players to take the skin of the guard that was just killed.

If that doesn't work, players can simply kill the guard and try the emote again. Once they've transformed, they can go back to the hub and will maintain their new, exclusive, or unreleased skin.

MMahad321 @MMahadGFX Guys I Discovered this amazing Glitch In Fortnite Lobby

You can wear the Mystique skin edit style before unlocking it, in the Lobby

You can also Try it! Guys I Discovered this amazing Glitch In Fortnite LobbyYou can wear the Mystique skin edit style before unlocking it, in the LobbyYou can also Try it! https://t.co/HlhNYiqa15

Gamers can enter any Creative map after that and the skin will remain until the end of the game. If Fortnite players want to do it again, they simply need to go back into a guard spawner map and restart the glitch.

HamiltonToday Games @HamTodayGames



#Fortnite This is the best skin glitch yet. The body of Mystique and just the face of Domino. That is a powerful emote right there. This is the best skin glitch yet. The body of Mystique and just the face of Domino. That is a powerful emote right there.#Fortnite https://t.co/dDRiYfYyfy

This ultimately has no effect on gameplay and doesn't really give players a leg up on their opponents. However, it is cool to be able to use Fortnite skins that no one else has or that very few players have even seen.

