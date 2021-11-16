Top 5 Fortnite skins that give players an unfair advantage

Fortnite skins are notably fair. They are all different, but none of them are supposed to have any kind of advantage over the other. The Superman skin does not make players faster than a speeding bullet. The Galaxy skin does not allow players to harness the power of a galaxy. They aren't supposed to have any advantage whatsoever, though sometimes a skin will incidentally have a slight advantage.

Getting any type of advantage is pretty unfair in Fortnite. Fortnite is a game where 100 players drop in with nothing and that's as fair as it gets. Having a skin that helps gives players an advantage. Here are five that do just that.

Unfair advantages found in Fortnite skins

5) Shadows Rising Pack

All three of these skins give the advantage of hiding in dark places a lot easier. These skins are mostly colored black, so it's very easy to hide in dark places. This pack cost more than a single skin, so it was even more of a pay-to-win feature in the game, albeit unintended.

These mostly black skins make it easy to hide in the dark (Image via Epic Games)

4) Prickly Patroller

The Prickly Patroller skin is mostly green, with a little bit of white involved. It has a cactus head, which is unlikely to fool any players, but the green scheme makes it really easy to blend in on the Fortnite map, since it's mostly green as well. It has only cost players 800 V-Bucks, so it is a cheaper advantage to purchase than others, but it's pay-to-win nonetheless.

Aura The Sweat (Bot) @AuraTheSweat I simp for Prickly Patroller I simp for Prickly Patroller

3) Frozen Love Ranger

The Frozen Love Ranger's particular color might not seem like an advantage. However, it's very similar to the color of a reboot van. This makes it easier to reboot teammates, which can be the difference between winning and losing. It's a niche advantage, but it's one of the most significant in the game.

Zdawg @ZdawgYT Snipe Clip with the Frozen Love Ranger! Snipe Clip with the Frozen Love Ranger! https://t.co/lab4YBxvNN

2) Boundless Skins

These superhero skins were completely customizable. This meant that players could make them all white to blend in with snow, all black for hiding in dark places, all green to blend in with the landscape or any other color to fit their need for that match. This is one of the most infamous advantages Fortnite skins have ever had.

Boundless skins were totally customizable, making them diverse in their advantage (Image via Epic Games)

1) Mystique

Mystique's built-in emote allows her to take the skin of anyone she has killed in Fortnite. This can be used to trick players, especially if she kills an NPC and pretends to be them. It would be difficult to pull off, but it's doable and it is the most unfair advantage in the game.

Mystique has a built-in emote that allows for a huge advantage (Image via Epic Games)

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

