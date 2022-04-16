7 anime skins in Fortnite, ranked from worst to best

Over the years since Fortnite began, there have been quite a few different kinds of skins. They range a little bit in size, color and style. A few of them even have different art styles than the typical skin. Many of these different art styles have been used on anime skins.

With the addition of the Naruto cosmetics in Chapter 2 Season 8, there are now quite a few anime skins available. Here's how they rank.

Ranking the best anime skins in Fortnite

7) Reina

Reina is a Christmas anime skin. She doesn't come from an official anime since she is a completely original skin, but her design is certainly inspired by the art style. Regardless of how she qualifies, she is a cool skin.

The design is great and she's also been featured in the Item Shop several times recently. She was last seen 100 days ago, but has been in the shop 10 times since debuting on December 19.

6) Megumi

According to Epic Games, Megumi is a stellar hacker. Coupled with that, she's one of the best anime skins Fortnite has to offer. She, like Reina, doesn't come from an official anime and isn't a collaborative skin. Still, that hardly matters when the skin is this good. She is part of the //R.E.M.Wakers// set.

5) Kakashi Hatake

The first skin on this list that officially comes from an anime is Kakashi Hatake. This is an anime skin that Fortnite players bought a lot while it was available. It debuted towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 alongside the rest of the Naruto skins.

It was available for 1,500 V-Bucks or 2,100 V-Bucks as part of a bundle with several other cosmetics.

4) Yuki

Yuki hails from the same set as Megumi, the //R.E.M.Wakers// set. This was one of the first instances when Fortnite tinkered with different styles for skins. Before that, the vast majority of skins were made in the same art style. Now, they've been able to branch out and try other designs. Indubitably, this skin was the best part of that first attempt.

3) Rick Sanchez

While Rick and Morty isn't considered an anime in the same sense as Naruto or other popular ones, it has incorporated tropes and styles typically found in Japanese animation. Plus, the final episode of the most recent season had an entire anime-style portion.

Rick Sanchez may not hail from a typical anime, but he's one of the best anime-style skins in the game.

2) Erisa

Erisa was introduced in the Chapter 3 Season 2 battle pass. Many noted the similarities to a character from Free Fire with an additional style, but imitation is considered the sincerest form of flattery. It's a great skin and represents the fact that Epic Games is warming up to anime cosmetics.

1) Naruto

Naruto is absolutely the best anime skin in the game. It was one of the most highly anticipated skins as fans were begging Fortnite for its inclusion. Fortunately for them, it did not disappoint and quickly became the best anime cosmetic seen in Fortnite. Hopefully, it will return to the Item Shop soon so those who missed out can pick it up.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

