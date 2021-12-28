8 superhero Mythics like Spiderman Web Shooters that should arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced the Mythic Spider-Man's Web Shooters to great success. Many players have dubbed them the best Mythic the game has ever had and will be quite upset when they inevitably enter the vault. Fortnite has had tons of different superhero items in the game in previous seasons, from Captain America's Shield to Batman's Grapnel Gun. Here are a few that players should see in this chapter.

Mythic superhero items Fortnite players need to see

8) Avenger's Mythics

The Avenger's items from the 2019 crossover were a smash hit. Captain America's Shield, Stormbreaker, Hawkeye's Bow and Iron Man's Repulsors should make their way back into the game at some point. It might be tricky to pull off narratively, but Fortnite players are looking for them to return.

Fortnite News | LootLake.net @LootLakeBR



'Join the battle for the Infinity Stones! Fight as Chitauri and Thanos or wield Avengers items in the Endgame LTM' Here's the official trailer for the new Endgame LTM #Fortnite 'Join the battle for the Infinity Stones! Fight as Chitauri and Thanos or wield Avengers items in the Endgame LTM' Here's the official trailer for the new Endgame LTM #Fortnite'Join the battle for the Infinity Stones! Fight as Chitauri and Thanos or wield Avengers items in the Endgame LTM' https://t.co/IcS5BVTNR9

7) Loki's Scepter

The time for this item may have passed since Loki was the Crew Pack skin a few months ago. Still, it would be a perfect Mythic item to add. It could function similarly to the Sideways Scythe and blast things, too. It is the pickaxe for that skin, but that can easily be addressed.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel The next Fortnite Crew includes:



-Loki Laufeyson Outfit

-Loki’s Cape Back Bling

-Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe

-Chitauri Chariot Glider

-Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen. The next Fortnite Crew includes:-Loki Laufeyson Outfit-Loki’s Cape Back Bling-Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe-Chitauri Chariot Glider-Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen. https://t.co/8b2EninT3d

6) Mr. Freeze's Gun

Since it's WinterFest, this weapon can easily be added now. Mr. Freeze doesn't have a skin yet, so it could work doubly by adding both. The gun could easily freeze a player's feet to give them the sliding effect or be used in another way.

5) Batman's Smoke Capsules

Many Mythic items are used for mobility or escape. This item would be perfect for that. Fortnite players can throw it down, create an intense smoke cloud and escape their enemies.

Ultra @missultrablah I danced for Batman...Fortnite goals completed. I danced for Batman...Fortnite goals completed. https://t.co/eZNogpk6Bv

4) Cyclops' Laser Eyes

Cyclops' eyes can shoot laser beams, so why not make those a Mythic item? He even wears glasses to control them, so it is a perfect item. These could shoot lasers like the Rail Gun did and go through builds. Cyclops might be coming to Fortnite this season anyway.

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN ARE WE GETTING CYCLOPS AND GREEN GOBLIN



Please Fortnite ARE WE GETTING CYCLOPS AND GREEN GOBLINPlease Fortnite https://t.co/SOCa9gwnNh

3) Green Goblin's Glider

Given the recent success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the popularity of Green Goblin (not to mention his rumored entry into Fortnite), this is a no-brainer. The glider could function either like a jetpack or a witch broom and be used for escape and mobility.

The glider would be an excellent Mythic (Image via Sony)

2) Doc Ock's Tentacles

Doc Ock's tentacles would be a great addition to Fortnite. They could be used to destroy builds and collect materials as well as to pick up or harm enemies. Some of the best Mythics (the symbiotes) have been mobile as well as offensive.

PеQu @ImPeQu



I decided to remake one of the last Spider Man 2 scenes in Fortnite! I really hope we'll get a Doc Ock skin soon :)



#Fortnite "I Will Not Die A Monster"I decided to remake one of the last Spider Man 2 scenes in Fortnite! I really hope we'll get a Doc Ock skin soon :) #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Art "I Will Not Die A Monster"I decided to remake one of the last Spider Man 2 scenes in Fortnite! I really hope we'll get a Doc Ock skin soon :)#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteArt https://t.co/ueJJH1a9Gc

1) Harley Quinn's Hammer

Harley Quinn has tons of skins in the game, so it's only fitting to give her a Mythic item. Her hammer is a perfect weapon for the game. It could easily be a retextured Sideways Scythe and could have stats buffed, too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these should be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar