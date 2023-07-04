Does 0 delay Fortnite pickaxe actually exist? Debunking the popular myth

Fortnite has a lot of different pickaxes. Over the years, a ton of skins have received their own version of the melee weapon. Individual axes have been released as well. There is a rumor that one is better than the rest, though. The 0 Delay Fortnite Pickaxe supposedly gives players zero delays when using it. This means it harvests faster and deals damage when melee attacking faster.

Is this pickaxe real? How do players come across it? This article will explore the viral rumor about whether or not the 0 Delay Pickaxe actually exists.

Fortnite 0 Delay Pickaxe: Real or fake?

Unfortunately, the Zero Delay Fortnite Pickaxe is not real. The rumored axe that supposedly gives players a serious advantage does not exist. Epic Games would not include such an item.

There are ways for players to adjust their settings and tinker with their devices (mostly on computers) and lower the delays and change the reaction on their own buttons. But this doesn't provide much of an advantage and is not tied to any single pickaxe.

Every once in a while, an axe, glider, skin, or other cosmetic in the game comes out and provides a bit of an advantage. One glider came out that made it impossible to be hit from the ground. These instances happen occasionally.

All pickaxes are of the same quality in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

However, this is never the intention of Epic Games. The company prides itself on making the game totally free to play. Players can buy cosmetics, but they provide nothing but a different look. Therefore, they would not include any sort of pickaxe that is so far superior to others.

Any such pickaxe is illegitimate or fake and not a part of the popular title. If players have found a way to use this in-game, it's likely a matter of time before Epic finds out and bans them.

For everyone else, they can rest assured that their pickaxe is just as good as every single other one in the game. This will always be true since no cosmetic or aspect of the game is pay-to-win and never will be.

