Fortnite fandom in splits after player gathers 'genocidal' characters in a lobby

At this point, there are a lot of characters in Fortnite, many of whom are not exactly the most moral. In fact, many of them are downright evil and guilty of sheer atrocities. One Fortnite Redditor posted a lobby with four characters who committed genocide and mass destruction in their original media forms.

A lobby of Anakin Skywalker, Thanos, Levi Ackerman, and Goku is no doubt prone to violence, and the community is quite amused by the game's assortment.

Fortnite players can even form a lobby with fictional mass murderers

Fortnite is designed for a younger audience. It's animated and cartoonish, and Epic Games makes it a point to say that players don't get "killed" in the game but rather "eliminated" and sent back to the lobby. There's no blood and gore involved.

Throughout the entire storyline, there's hardly been any real violence. It's all carefully designed to be as kid-friendly as a shooting game can really be. Hence, the game accommodating fictional characters guilty of genocide and mass destruction is an unexpected twist.

Thanos, in both the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had just one quest — to collect infinity stones and wipe out half of all life in the universe. He succeeded in both.

Star Wars' Anakin Skywalker, as part of his descent into becoming Darth Vader, slaughtered the younglings at the Jedi temple, thereby removing potential threats to his reign.

Anakin Skywalker in the game. (Image via Epic Games)

Goku has racked up quite the kill count too. He has taken out well over 30 main characters (not counting smaller and unnamed characters) during his appearances in the Dragon Ball franchise. In a future reality, he stomped out a rebellion by killing most participants.

Levi Ackerman is no stranger to taking lives either. In Attack on Titan, he even went on trial for murder after using the Titans to stomp out everyone.

While some were shocked by the destruction potential in just one Fortnite lobby, others were amused. One player joked that the four war criminals could still be eliminated by a walking banana in an ironic twist.

Another pointed out that even Fish Stick could accomplish the same.

One Fortnite player laughed about the number of war criminals in the game. The list certainly doesn't end with Goku, Thanos, Levi Ackerman, and Anakin Skywalker.

Another Redditor said that the lobby in question was easily capable of bringing down the entire world.

Notably, one player pointed out that these characters might not even be the worst.

The Fortnite universe is no doubt vast, and there are outfits of many kinds. While these characters might be morally grey in their original storylines, they are quite popular among players.

Poll : 0 votes