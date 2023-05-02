Fortnite: How to destroy objects with Force abilities or a Star Wars weapon

The latest weekly update has been released in Fortnite, bringing the Find the Force event to the community. This year's Star Wars Celebration is arguably bigger than ever and brings many new characters, items, abilities, and challenges. One of the challenges is to destroy items with a Star Wars weapon or a Force Ability, which are hard to come by. Here's how best to do that challenge and unlock its rewards.

Fortnite challenges: Destroy objects with Force abilities or a Star Wars weapon

Step 1: Load into the game

Load the Find the Force event (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

First, you will need to load up the game. Once it loads, log into the account you want to complete the challenges for. Remember that there was a weekly update this morning, so check to ensure the app is up to date.

You can't do this in Creative mode or Save the World. You have to enter Battle Royale or Zero Build. There's no real advantage to any modes within them, so Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads will all work just fine.

Step 2: Start a match

Begin a regular match and wait for matchmaking (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Click to start the match. Remember that traffic may be very high due to the new update and the fact that Star Wars events are always popular. This may cause a delay in matchmaking.

Step 3: Get a Star Wars weapon

Get any Star Wars weapon (Image via Epic Games)

There are three ways to do this. You can get a lightsaber, a blaster, or a Force Ability. The easiest way is likely to search for a new chest and get a blaster. There are multiple locations for the Republic chests in Find the Force right now. Alternatively, there are Fortnite NPCs that can teach Force Abilities. Lightsabers can drop from chests.

Step 4: Destroy items

Destroy items (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Whether it's with a lightsaber, the newest Star Wars blaster, or Force Ability, the next step is to destroy items. Doing this to a building with many items inside is recommended to finish the challenge sooner.

