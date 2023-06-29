Fortnite brings back Double Pump in Chapter 4, but with a twist

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has officially brought back the Pump Shotgun. After the fan-favorite weapon was in the vault for what seemed like an eternity, this season has seen it return, albeit with a few new caveats. It's also worth noting the Double Pump mechanic related to this gun has come back, too. It was removed from the game a long time ago.

One Fortnite YouTuber estimated that the Double Pump mechanic had been out of the game for almost 2,000 days, but it's back now. Just like the return of the Pump Shotgun, this inclusion also comes with a twist.

Fortnite brings back Double Pump in unique way

This version of the Double Pump mechanic does not actually require two Pump Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. So it's not the original feature.

Instead, pairing a Pump Shotgun and an Explosive Repeater Rifle is how you use the mechanic now. If you shoot one of the weapons and then switch to the other, you can fire it.

The Repeater Rifle uses heavy ammunition in Fortnite (which may prompt the use of certain augments) and therefore does a lot of damage. This mechanic is very similar to how the original Double Pump worked.

However, the time between switching the shotgun to the rifle is slower. This pairing doesn't deal the same amount of damage as two Pump Shotguns being used together. Over the years, there have been a few variations of this Double Pump, but this seems to be the closest return.

Double Pumping was the act of carrying two pump shotguns and using them back to back. With this mechanic, one person could theoretically deal quite a bit of damage with a pump and then compound it by instantly switching to the second one and firing again.

The Explosive Repeater Rifle works for double pumping (Image via Epic Games)

If done properly, there was really no way the player wouldn't be eliminated. Most pumps did more than 90 body damage, so it could cause at least 180 damage in a few seconds. If they were headshots, the second pump might not have even been necessary.

They eventually nerfed this by putting a cooldown on shotguns if players switched to and from one.

Poll : 0 votes