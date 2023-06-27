Where to find Explosive Repeater Rifles in Fortnite

Fortnite's latest update has introduced a new weapon, the Explosive Repeater Rifle. It's explosive, as the name suggests, making it unique from other guns players can collect this season. It is part of the new summer celebration for the game. Here's what Fortnite itself said about the new item:

"Live now, the Explosive Repeater Rifle fires rounds that trigger a small explosion on impact. Because of this explosive effect, you don’t have to directly hit your target to deal some damage. Suspect an enemy’s in a bush? After enough attempts at your target, the bush itself can be destroyed by the explosive damage, leaving your opponent out in the open!"

Unfortunately, the Heavy Sniper Rifle had to be sent to the vault to make room for this new gun. Here's where players can find the new gun in Fortnite.

Where do the Explosive Repeater Rifles spawn in Fortnite?

Location 1: The Ground

HYPEX @HYPEX New Repeatable Explosive Rifle & Slap Splashes New Repeatable Explosive Rifle & Slap Splashes https://t.co/8U9gkWqsFj

Most weapons can be found on the ground. If you're looting, there's a chance for almost every item to spawn in a floor loot spot with its ammo. Even though this is a brand new gun, the Explosive Repeater Rifle can be found on the floor, thanks to the update.

Location 2: Rare and regular chests

A rare chest in Chapter 4 (Image via Comrad3s on YouTube)

The Explosive Repeater Rifle can be found in both rare and regular chests. Rare chests have Epic and Legendary weapons, and there are variants of those rarities for the new gun. The drops are random, but it's easy to find one by looting as many chests as you see. Do this by heading to a major POI and looting everything in the area.

Location 3: Holo-Chests

Holo-Chests can have the new Explosive Repeater Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

Holo-Chests are those chests that require keys to open. Assuming you have keys from a chest, you can go to the lock locations marked on the map and check for the explosive gun. If it's there, it will cost one key. If not, you can move on to the next one and try again.

Location 4: For Bars from Nia

Nia has the new weapon for sale (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Nia, the NPC, has the new weapon for sale. She used to have the Heavy Sniper Rifle, but since it's been vaulted, she now has its replacement. She can be found to the south of Steamy Springs. Head there, and you can purchase the item and some ammo from her for a small fee of gold bars.

That is currently the entire list of locations in which the Explosive Repeater Rifle can be found during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Poll : 0 votes