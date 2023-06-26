8 Fortnite skins that are gaining popularity in Chapter 4

Fortnite has thousands of skins. They've been producing them since the beginning, with tons coming in battle passes and the Item Shop. For any skin to be popular is pretty impressive, especially those that rise in popularity well after debuting. Naturally, the current season's battle pass skins are popular, but what about the rest of the vast library of outfits?

Several characters had much more usage in recent memory than they used to. Here are a few examples of skins that had a dramatic rise in usage rate in the last few seasons.

Which Fortnite skins are getting used a lot in Chapter 4?

8) Catwoman Comic Book

The specific Comic Book version of Catwoman is getting a lot of usage right now. It debuted in Fortnite Season X as part of the Batman crossover with the Gotham City POI. 12 seasons later, it holds a 1.6% usage rate out of all skins, according to Fortnite.GG. That's extremely impressive all these seasons later.

7) Tigeress

Tigeress skin has grown in popularity (Image via Epic Games)

Hailing from Chapter 2 Season 1, which was actually quite a long time ago, Tigeress currently holds a 2.192% usage rate. Many Fortnite players are using this outfit, which is a bit surprising. It certainly didn't seem all that popular when it first came out but is seeing a resurgence in Chapter 4.

6) Lara Croft

Shockingly, Lara Croft is seeing a lot of usage recently. 2.352% of all Fortnite gamers used this skin in the last couple of seasons. It came out in the Chapter 2 Season 6 battle pass, which means a lot of players didn't get it and now can't get it again. The fact that many are using it now is a testament to its popularity.

5) Aura

It should come as no surprise that Aura dominates the Fortnite community. It's one of the sweatiest skins in the game, so many pro players like to use it. Still, that reputation doesn't exactly endear other players to use it, so a 2.668% rate is pretty strong for a skin like this.

4) Par Patroller

Par Patroller is a pretty basic skin that debuted during Chapter 2 Season 3 but has seen a resurgence of late. It only cost 800 V-Bucks, which helps more players buy it. It is currently seeing a usage rate of 2.883% and was in the shop a little over a week ago.

3) Surf Witch

Coming out in Chapter 2, Season 3, Surf Witch's time was long ago, so seeing her usage rate at 2.896% is pretty impressive. She returned to the Item Shop a few days ago, but it had been over a month before that. Still, that hasn't stopped players from picking her in their most frequent locker combinations.

2) Backlash

Backlash is among the most customizable skins in the game, so it's not a big surprise to see her usage shoot up to 4.071% during recent seasons. This outfit is one of the customizable superhero skins, so there are many different ways to use it. Still, it stands out from the rest of the set and has recently been a popular choice.

1) Focus

Focus is currently being used by 4.321% of Fortnite players, making it one of the most used skins. Given that she was released in just Chapter 1 Season 9, it's a surprise to see her gaining such popularity right now. She was last seen in the Item Shop two weeks ago, so players must have taken the opportunity to get the outfit when they could. Now, they're putting it to good use.

Poll : 0 votes