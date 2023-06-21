Where to find Trace in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Trace is one of many important NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. He can sell items and services as well as feature in different quest lines across the season. For whatever reason, players will need to know where he is on the map so they can interact with him or put him in their book. Fortunately, he's not that difficult to find.

This article explains how you can find Trace in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Where is Trace in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Step 1: Head to this location

Head to this spot on the island (Image via Fortnite.GG)

When the game begins, you will need to land at this spot if you are looking for Trace. This is almost the island's center, which means any bus route has a very strong chance of going near it. Regardless, you must time your jump appropriately to get there first.

Step 2: Head up the stairs

Head up the stairs to find Trace (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

There's a Prism at the bottom of this temple, which is meant for a key questline.

If you are trying to complete the questline, pick up the Prism first. If not, simply head up the stairs. These can be found around the side of the building. They lead to Trace at the top.

Step 3: Find Trace

Trace is at the top of the stairs (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

At the top of the stairs is Trace. If you land up there outright, you can skip the first two steps and find him. However, for some challenges, that won't help.

Either way, once you get in the area, the chat icon will pop up on the screen. This can be used to find Trace's exact location since NPCs do wander around within certain areas.

Whether you're using Trace to purchase items in Fortnite, complete the questlines, or just add him to your character book, this is where you need to go to find him.

How many NPCs are there in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Right now, there are 16 NPCs on the island. This number goes up and down based on the storyline:

Fennix

Volpez

Innovator Slone

Aura

Nia

Guardian Amara

Trace

Peely

Purradise Meowscles

Remedy

Triage Trooper

Kitbash

Beastmode

Insight

Longshot

Munitions Expert

It's likely that more are on their way via updates, but for now, this is every NPC on the island.

