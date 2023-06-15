6 secret easter eggs from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has revamped the island once again. When a season ends, the map that players had been playing on usually goes away for good, even if only slight changes have been made. Several substantial alterations were made while transitioning to the current season, which also saw a lot of Easter eggs go unnoticed.

Epic Games does well at discreetly including them in the game, but thankfully, they've been uncovered. This article examines six secret Easter eggs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite Easter eggs on the new map for Chapter 4 Season 3

6) Peely's shrine

A shrine to Peely on the new map (Image via CommunicGaming on YouTube)

On the new island, there is a shrine to Peely. A statue of the iconic character stands with a chest in its hand in the middle of the jungle. There are also several piles of banana peels around it, where the Peely NPC can be found. Head to this landmark as soon as possible. The statue is the same one from Chapter 2 Season 5, just displaced and naturally rusted.

5) Slone's tank

Slone's tank is back on the island (Image via CommunicGaming on YouTube)

Dr. Slone is back on the island. The frequent antagonist from Chapter 2 Season 7 has returned from the seeming dead once again and is on the island, undoubtedly plotting her revenge. However, players might not have seen her right next to the same tank she was "killed" in the last time. Obviously, she survived, and so did the tank.

4) Secret room in Transformers wall

The secret is behind this wall (Image via CommunicGaming on YouTube)

In the new temple POI, a wall pays homage to the Autobots as part of the new crossover. This is an Easter egg, but it's not exactly hidden. When Fortnite players try to break it, they find it is indestructible, like a vault wall. Entering replay mode, they can see there's a secret room inside. What it will be for remains unclear, but something is likely coming.

3) Giant Optimus Prime

Giant Optimus Prime might be an NPC (Image via CommunicGaming on YouTube)

In the Fortnite trailer, it was clear that something would happen with this wall. It seemed to indicate that Optimus Prime was coming to the game. The issue with the Transformers is that they're significantly larger than people, so it always seemed far-fetched that any Transformer could be an outfit.

However, this trailer shows that the large Optimus spawned the smaller one, which is the Fortnite skin. The room may have something to do with the full-sized Optimus Prime.

2) This season's Zero Point

This season's Zero Point may have arrived (Image via CommunicGaming on YouTube)

Zero Point has been the main MacGuffin in Fortnite for a very long time. It is the center of the universe, making it very important. This is why the villains (like Slone) are always trying to take it. This season, this ball might be covered in stone and moss. Could the Zero Point have resurfaced? The ball makes a sound that makes it seem so.

1) Tilted Towers is still here

Tilted Towers' clock is still on the map (Image via CommunicGaming on YouTube)

The Tilted Towers clock tower has been on the island for a long time, sometimes without Tilted. The landmark was part of the ice biome last season, but most of the ice gave way to the jungle with the update. However, the tower remains. This could be Epic teasing that Tilted will return, or it could just be a fun nod to the most popular POI ever.

