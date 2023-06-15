Where to find Chalice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has challenged players with finding a Chalice. This is an early-season task, which means it's an excellent way to earn some XP and unlock a few of the incredible Battle Pass rewards that are awaiting the community. This is part of Aura's Quests, which are new this season. Finding a random item in the giant world of Fortnite can be challenging without any guidance.

Fortunately, this article will break down what to do and where to go step-by-step. In doing so, you will easily find the Chalice and complete this particular task.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 guide: How to find the Chalice

Step 1: Find Aura

Head to the NPC Aura's location (Image via Fortnite.GG)

When you set out to complete this challenge, you will first need to talk to an NPC, Aura. She can be located almost exactly at the middle of the map. Head to the marked above. When you get close, the chat icon will show up on the minimap, alerting you to her actual location.

Step 2: Interact with the map

Interact with Aura's map (Image via Epic Games)

At Aura's location, a map will be present beside her. It has nothing of note on it that you can really see, but you need to interact with it nonetheless. This will reveal a clue as to where the Chalice you seek is located:

"The Chalice appears to be found where Anvil Square once stood."

Anvil Square is a POI from last season that is no longer available, but the area it inhabited is still there. It's been replaced by Creeky Compound.

Step 3: Head to this spot

The chalice is at this location on your map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

After triggering the quest, it will be visible on your map and in the Quests section. The location circled above is exactly where the Chalice is located in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. However, the spot on the map is an empty road because the item is underground. Travel a little bit to the south and look for the Hidden Ruins landmark.

Step 4: Open the doors

The door demands a sacrifice (Image via Epic Games)

The door you find at this location will demand a sacrifice. It will be glowing blue, which means a blue, purple, gold or even Mythic weapon must be given to open it. Keep in mind that the item will be consumed and you won't be able to get it back.

Inside, there is another door on the bottom floor. It demands a sacrifice as well and it glows gold. Fortunately, it's not asking for a gold weapon but 100 gold bars. Offer it up, go inside this final door to get the Chalice.

Poll : 0 votes