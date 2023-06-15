Where is Apparatus in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has a lot of challenges for players to complete right now. The Prism Apparatus Questline is a secret quest for players to get them to explore the island. The island is brand new, and there's plenty to look for, but Epic Games is offering a more pointed method of exploration with a little bit of XP attached to it. Here are the steps for the entire questline:

Find the hidden Prism at a Ruins’ entrance.

Deliver the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus.

Complete the quest and gain 20,000 XP.

Listen to IO Agent Slone’s secret audio log for additional information on the Prism.

Fortunately, the Apparatus isn't impossible to find. This article will explain exactly that.

How to locate the Apparatus in Fortnite

Step 1: Head to this location

Head to this spot on the island (Image via Fortnite.GG)

When the game begins, you will need to jump out of the bus so that you can land at this mark on the map. This is basically the island's center, meaning almost every bus route will go near it. Either way, you must time your jump appropriately to get there first and start the challenge line.

Step 2: Look for the Prism

The Apparatus is right at this landmark (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

The Prism will be waiting here underneath the wall in the temple. It is glowing blue, so it's hard to miss. When you see it, head over to it and interact. This will pick it up and complete the first stage of this particular Fortnite challenge.

Step 3: Head to the Apparatus

Head up the stairs with the Prism (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

Fortunately, the Apparatus is not too far away from where the Prism was located. There is an NPC, Trace, there. It is located at the top of the stairs of the temple the Prism was in. Head around the corner until you see some stairs, and climb them. Alternatively, you can build up to the NPC's chat icon and shortcut it that way.

Step 4: Hand Trace the Prism

Hand over the Prism to Trace (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

At the top of the stairs, the NPC Trace is walking around. He is the recipient of this Prism. When you find him, interact with him, which will give you the option to hand it over. Do so. A few lines of dialogue will appear that you can continue through.

Completing this step will finish the questline for now, though Trace hints at more Fortnite Prism challenges to come in the future.

