Fortnite players unanimously agree on the most useless item in-game

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has introduced a few new items to the game since its release. With a new map often comes new items, which is certainly the case for the Wilds season. Some of these items, like the Cybertron Cannon for the Transformers crossover, have been successes. Others, though, have not been given a great response by the community thus far.

Fortnite item in Chapter 4 Season 3 is not very useful

Top5Gaming, a very prominent Fortnite YouTuber, showcased the one item Epic Games totally whiffed on this season: the wasps. While they fit the Wilds theme, they're otherwise not a very good item.

He pointed out that they do just eight damage and barely even follow players. When you throw a jar of wasps at an enemy, they will be mildly annoyed by them, but they aren't going to do much damage.

And unlike their predecessors, the fireflies, the new wasps don't do anything to builds.

When you throw the jar at someone, it does nothing to their builds. Where the fireflies could burn them down, the wasps just fly around them. If players leave the area, they can avoid the wasps entirely.

Epic Games tried something different with this Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 item. It did not work out as they had intended, unfortunately. Top5Gaming went on to compare them to some of the most useless items in Fortnite's history:

Bottle rockets had such poor aim and very little damage that hardly anyone in the community even bothered using them.

The throwable upgrade bench was a good idea in theory, but no one ever wasted an inventory slot on the item.

Alien nanites created a unique area on the map, but players never knew if the item would help or hinder them in a given situation.

Mythic Jump Boots were pretty decent when acquired but were almost impossible to get.

A lot of items that Epic Games has introduced over the years have been stellar. Most of the Mythics and a lot of the throwable items are dearly missed when they're removed.

However, they will likely not be missed unless the wasp jars get patched and buffed. With the theme of this season, it's unlikely that they're going away anytime soon, either.

New wild wasps in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 4 Season 3 was released on June 9th, and fans have loved most aspects. The Transformers collaboration has been a success, and the battle pass is once again quality. Unfortunately, the only minor hiccup seems to be these wasp jars.

