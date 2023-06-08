When does the Fortnite Battle Pass end for Chapter 4 Season 2? Date and time explained

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass has been a big hit with players. The inclusion of Levi Ackerman and the excellent original skins have given them something to work towards all season long. Unfortunately, it is ending very soon. The game is in the final hours of Season 2 and with Season 3 replacing it, everything in the Battle Pass will be gone forever.

But at exactly what time will that happen? It's important to know - especially for those who still need to unlock certain items before time's up. Here's when Chapter 4 Season 2's Battle Pass will end.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2's Battle Pass is ending soon

Much like everything else involving this season, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2's Battle Pass officially concludes when the season ends. At 2 am EST on June 9 (so tonight for those in that time zone), the game will shut down to update to a new season.

When that happens, the Battle Pass will be over and everything in it will head into the vault and never come back. This is the only opportunity to get these items, so when they're gone, players will have missed out on free cosmetics.

The downtime will last a few hours, with many expecting Chapter 4 Season 3 to arrive at around 7 am EST. Once the game goes live again, an entirely new Battle Pass (potentially with Optimus Prime present) will be available.

Optimus Prime was leaked on a loading screen (Image via Epic Games)

That means that players have mere hours to max out the Battle Pass before it ends. Before that, they need to make sure that they complete all challenges that are available. If they see a good reward that they want that they can't get, they can consider buying tiers to get to that level.

These skins are available through the Battle Pass:

Renzo the Destroyer

Imani

Thunder

Mystica

Stray

Highwire

Mizuki

Eren Yeager

These all have cosmetics for them, too. Eren Yeager is not like the others, though. As the secret skin, he has specific challenges that need to be completed to unlock him and all his cosmetics.

The following challenges are tied to Eren Yeager in Fortnite:

Visit 5 Guard Towers

Deal 300 damage to opponents while airborne

Destroy 50 structures with a Thunder Spear

Find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Anvil Square

Hit 7 opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear

Hit the nape of 4 different Titan Targets with ODM Gear attacks

Search 3 Scout Regiment Footlockers

Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear

Players can unlock all the rewards for him by completing all these tasks. Every other aspect of the Fortnite Battle Pass has to be unlocked by leveling up, which can only be done through 2 am EST tonight.

