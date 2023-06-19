8 sweaty Fortnite skin combos to use in Chapter 4 Season 3

Certain Fortnite cosmetics have become sweaty over the years. For instance, regular players don't use the Aura skin anymore because of its reputation. Many other cosmetics, too, either can't be used or send out the wrong impression to opponents. However, gamers sometimes like to be sweaty or at least give off the feel of playing that way.

If loopers come up on what appears to be sweat in a Fortnite lobby, they often run away and avoid engaging in combat. Thus, pretending can sometimes be fun. This article examines some combos you can use this season to give off that impression.

Fortnite cosmetic combos that can be sweaty in Chapter 4 Season 3

8) Safari skin combo

The Stealth style for this sweaty combo (Image via iFireMonkey on Twitter)

The Safari skin (Stealth style) combo is one of the sweatiest for Chapter 4 Season 3. The combo only costs 1,700 V-Bucks (skin was out in Chapter 3 Season 3, and the axe is from Season 7), and there's not much in Fortnite that screams sweat more than not spending the currency on anything. Both were Item Shop cosmetics that may come back soon.

7) Sunset Alto combo

The Sunset Alto skin is sweaty (Image via Brani on YouTube)

The Sunset Alto character is pretty sweaty in general, but pairing it with the Cold Snap pickaxe cements that status. It is slightly more expensive at 2,000 V-Bucks but is still considerably affordable. Alto was released in Chapter 3 Season 2, while Snap was out in Fortnite Season 7. Cosmetics from the past are often sweaty, and a skin dressed as Alto certainly attracts a certain mold of gamers.

6) Era combo

The Era skin features in a sweaty combo (Image via Epic Games)

Era offers one of the few combinations that actually features a back bling, something that many sweaty combos don't usually have. However, in this case, pairing Era with the Gold Token back bling and the Vault Guardian pickaxe will ensure casual players flee when they see you on the map. A few of these cosmetics were difficult to get, so that also helps.

The skin comes from the current Battle Pass (950 V-Bucks), and the Back Bling was a challenge set for John Wick many seasons ago. The Vault Guardian was a similar set that is no longer available. The rarity of these cosmetics makes them a dead giveaway that anyone wearing them is a try-hard. All three together are extremely sweaty.

5) Rian combo

One of the newest skins in the game from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass, Rian, is already developing a reputation. Pair it with the Vision pickaxe (2:41 mark in the above video). The skin also comes from the current Battle Pass and the Item Shop (800 V-Bucks) for the pickaxe. Rian isn't the most popular skin, and sweats often try to use unused cosmetics, making the character perfect.

4) All-green superhero skin

A very sweaty skin in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Clips on YouTube)

Superhero skins are infinitely customizable, making them very sweaty depending on how they're used. In this case, making it green and pairing it with the Leviathan Axe from the Gaming Legends series makes for a combination that will make gamers stand out from their non-sweaty peers. The skin is available in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks, and the pickaxe was available for 1,000.

The Leviathan Axe is a prominent weapon, so it's a flex to use it, which is something sweats like to do.

3) Optimus Prime combo

Optimus Prime in Fortnite (Image via watchhedd on Twitter)

Optimus Prime is one of the newest Fortnite collaborations but has already been placed in some sweaty combos. Pair the leader of the Transformers with the Driver pickaxe, and most players will run away from you when you traverse the island. The Optimus Prime skin is on the current Battle Pass, while the Driver pickaxe is available for 500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, debuting in Season 8.

Prime is a big, bulky skin, suggesting players using it are confident in their ability to beat anyone and not have to sneak around.

2) Miles Morales combo

Miles Morales skin (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Despite being relatively new and extremely popular in the game, the Miles Morales skin is already sweaty. Pair it with the Harley Hitter to create a unique superhero from Marvel and DC and prove to others in the lobby that you're not to be trifled with. The Miles skin was out at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Harley Hitter was available for 800 in Chapter 2 Season 1.

1) Aura combo

Aura is the sweatiest skin in the entire game (Image via Epic Games)

Aura has become the sweatiest Fortnite skin in the entire game, and the Star Wand that pros and try-hards equip her with has developed that reputation. Pairing the two together is bold but undeniably try-hard, even after so many years. Both the Star Wand and Aura cost 800 V-Bucks (debuting in Season 8).

Note: All Item Shop cosmetics can return, but those from the Battle Pass are only available during their respective season.

