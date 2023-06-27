Fortnite leak confirms Pump Shotgun's return in Chapter 4 Season 3

A new Fortnite leak suggests that the pump shotgun is finally returning. It's been in the vault for a long time, and the community has anxiously awaited and requested its return. It appears that the wait is coming to an end. Chapters 3 and 4 have seen a lot of new weapons introduced to the loot pool in favor of the ones that dominated the first two chapters. A return to the original weapons could be in order based on this.

Chapter 4 Season 3 just debuted a couple of weeks ago but is already making changes that were awaited by players. Here's what we know about the pump's apparent return.

Fortnite pump returning with a couple of changes

This leak comes courtesy of HYPEX, one of the most reliable leakers in the community. He revealed that Epic Games plans to bring back what is perhaps the most popular weapon in Fortnite history this season.

However, there is a catch. This time around, the Pump Shotgun will come with a tight spread. It will also have a much longer range than it used to, getting closer to the Heavy Shotgun. It will also not be a one-pump gun. At Legendary rarity, a headshot will only deal 160 damage.

While the pump is sure to please longtime players who have waited for this day, it's very important to know that it's not just a cut and paste version of the old weapon. It's a modern version that appears to be seeking some balance.

The pump is coming back soon (Image via FortniteBR on Twitter)

It is also very important to note that this is a leak. Those from reliable sources often come true, but there's no guarantee this will come to fruition.

Since Epic is unlikely to make an official announcement about this, keep an eye on patch notes or the in-game loot to know if and when the pump has returned in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, as no release date is specified.

