Fortnite update introduces 6 new augments; here's what they do

Fortnite's weekly update has introduced six new augments to the mix. Augments were first incorporated in Chapter 4 Season 1 as a way to gain abilities and items the longer one stays alive in a given match. Every so often, new ones hit the scene and provide unique wrinkles to the gameplay. The latest update has done just that, and there are quite a few interesting choices to make now.

Players can choose from Shrub Mud to Splash Party. Here's what each of the six new augments does and why they might be beneficial.

Fortnite's new augments explained

Shrub Mud is one of the six new augments. It will cover players with mud, which has become quite advantageous this season, whenever they enter Big Bushes, Leaf Piles, and Tall Grass. With this, players will hardly spend any time clean during Chapter 4 Season 3.

Heavy Headshots is the second new augment. It will grant players extra damage on headshots with heavy ammo. This mostly refers to snipers, so hitting a headshot with one will now deal a bit more damage with this augment. It likely won't be a one-shot kill unless they're not at full health and shields, but it will do much damage.

Heavy Ammo Acquired could be a good augment to pair with the previous one. It grants heavy ammunition upon opening containers as well as granting extra ammo. It will be a good augment for keeping a sniper rifle full in Fortnite.

Thermal Mud is the fourth new augment, and it does exactly what the name suggests. When covered in mud, players gain thermal vision. This could be paired excellently with Shrub Mud.

Thermal vision in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via u/Hollowhead on Reddit)

Splash Party is one of those augments that immediately grant items. In this case, players will immediately gain a one-time influx of Slap Splashes, which can be used to help all members of a team.

Roaming Redeploy is the final new Fortnite augment this season. It's also one of the more complex. When players exit ziplines, rails, vines, and hop plants, they gain fall damage immunity. With this augment in effect, players can gain glider redeploy in these situations, but only in those few scenarios.

