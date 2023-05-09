When is Goku Black skin coming to Fortnite? Everything we know so far

Fortnite has collaborated with several animes to bring them into the metaverse. It began with anime-style original skins, but eventually, Naruto was added to the game. That was followed by Dragon Ball Z and eventually My Hero Academia. This season, Attack on Titan has joined the game. Naruto even got a second round of the crossover. Now, it appears that Dragon Ball Z is getting another round.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Information by CONFIRMED: Goku Black is coming to Fortnite very soon!(Information by @GMatrixGames !) CONFIRMED: Goku Black is coming to Fortnite very soon!(Information by @GMatrixGames!) https://t.co/VJfe7phmUU

According to leakers ShiinaBR and GMatrix Games, two reliable leakers within the community, a Goku Black outfit is in the works. While this could theoretically just be a re-skin of the original Goku character, GMatrix confirmed it's not.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames

The model is also different from the current Son Goku outfit.



imgur.com/a/rL1vNU5 EXCLUSIVE: I have grabbed the textures for the DualParadox outfit, and can 99% confirm, that it is in fact Goku Black with a style for Super Saiyan Rosé.The model is also different from the current Son Goku outfit.Below is a gallery of all of them: EXCLUSIVE: I have grabbed the textures for the DualParadox outfit, and can 99% confirm, that it is in fact Goku Black with a style for Super Saiyan Rosé.The model is also different from the current Son Goku outfit.Below is a gallery of all of them:imgur.com/a/rL1vNU5 https://t.co/z6IPuCP03T

They stated that the skin model differs from the original Son Goku outfit, so it should be an entirely new skin with no connection to the original other than being the same set. It also evidently comes with a Super Saiyan form, which will be an alternate style.

Unfortunately, there's no official date set just yet. ShiinaBR says "very soon," but there is no indication of when that will actually be. The skin is in the files, which means it will probably be coming sooner rather than later, but it's impossible to tell exactly when at this time.

It's important to remember that leaks are not confirmed. Both of these leakers are reliable, but treat this information as speculative until the Goku Black outfit appears in the Item Shop or is announced officially by Epic Games.

How many anime skins are in Fortnite right now?

Even before Goku Black makes his way into Fortnite, there are quite a few anime outfits available. For a long time, fans wanted there to be official collaborations with animes, but they weren't happening.

Naruto was the first set of Fortnite anime crossovers (Image via Epic Games)

Once the floodgates opened, so many arrived:

Eren Yeager

Levi Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman

Son Goku

Vegeta

Beerus

Bulma

Gohan

Piccolo

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya

Ochaco “Uravity” Uraraka

Katsuki “Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight” Bakugo

All Might

Gaara

Itachi Uchiha

Hinata Hyuga

Sasuke Uchiha

Sakura Harano

Naruto Uzamaki

Orochimaru

Kakashi Hatake

Some skins have the same type of cell shading that the anime outfits do. They're not from any show or series, but they do have the same style. Lexa, Megumi, Nezumi, Zoe Clash, Orin, Yuki, and others fall under this category.

With a leak regarding a potential second set of Dragon Ball skins out there, other characters may join the Goku Black character in the metaverse. Look for Trunks, Frieza, Broly, and more to land in Fortnite whenever Goku Black arrives.

And if Dragon Ball is getting another round of crossovers, it's very possible that Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia eventually get second rounds, too.

