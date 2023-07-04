Free rewards to expect in Fortnite Summer event 2023

The Fortnite Summer event is here. Every year, Epic Games drops a major update for the start of summer, which always includes a lot of challenges, items, skins, and free cosmetic rewards. The community consistently looks forward to this and the influx of XP from the challenges. This year, there are quite a few rewards available.

In total, players can earn ten cosmetics without spending a single V-Buck. Here's what they can earn and how to do just that in the Summer Escape event.

Free cosmetics available in Fortnite Summer Escape

There are ten items that players can get without having the battle pass or spending any money. They are not freebies as players must complete challenges to obtain these:

Wild Fronds back bling Treezy back bling Nanner Buddy back bling Blossom Drop contrail Toasted Coconut emote Bugsy glider Artifact Axe Starry Sea weapon wrap Nanners weapon wrap Lagoon Escape loading screen

It appears the Lagoon Escape loading screen (pictured in this article's cover) is the final free reward players can collect this summer.

These are attached to Fortnite challenges and unlocked after a specific completion total. For example, players must complete 18 quests to unlock the Bugsy glider and 24 for the Lagoon Escape Fortnite loading screen.

Drop in game now until July 18 at 9 AM ET and make a splash! Come catch some rays at Sunswoon Lagoon, Summer Escape is on

How many challenges are there in total?

There are 35 challenges, but fortunately, players need not complete all of them. Here are the easiest 24 to complete, which would be enough to unlock the rewards:

Deal 50 damage to Wildlife Catch 3 Fish in one match Outlast 200 players Eliminate 7 opponents Destroy 10 trees Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon landmark Travel 100 meters gliding Destroy 40 objects while driving a vehicle Gain 200 shields Collect an apple, banana, and coconut Mantle within 30 seconds of busting through a door Swim within five seconds of bouncing on the umbrella Slide 50 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon Deal 150 damage to opponents with explosive weapons Deal 100 damage to enemy players within 45 seconds of swimming Swim 75 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon Eat 5 Ice Cream Cones Restore 200 health Search 7 chests Light a campfire Emote by a lit campfire Destroy 30 structures Collect 4 Fireflies Light 3 campfires

These are all pretty straightforward to complete. Additionally, they each come with a 30,000 XP bonus. Completing all 35 Fortnite challenges during the summer event will reward all the free cosmetics and over one million XP for Chapter 4 Season 3.

The Fortnite Summer Event (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

While the season isn't nearly over, this is an excellent opportunity to earn a lot of XP, level up, and unlock Optimus Prime and other skins from the battle pass.

