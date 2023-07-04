Fortnite Summer Escape Quests: Full list of Challenges & free rewards you can earn

Fortnite Summer Escape Quests just got decrypted and the community will be thrilled to know that there are over 35 of them to complete. They will be added to the game over the course of 10 days. The first batch should go live in the next few hours. Similar to the Weekly Challenges, after completing each one, 30,000 experience points will be rewarded to the player.

For those still struggling to rank-up and reach a higher Seasonal Level, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. In addition to XP, completing these Fortnite Summer Escape Quests will also reward players with free cosmetics. In total, there are 10 that can be earned by completing all the Challenges. That said, here's the complete list of Challenge and rewards for the Summer Escape Event.

Although there are 35 Challenges for players to complete, most are very easy and can be completed in the span of a few matches at most. While a few are combat oriented, others are simpler and trivial in nature. Here is the complete list:

Damage Wildlife (50)

Catch Fish in a single match (3)

Outlast players (200)

Pet tamed wolves or boars in different matches (2)

Reveal opponents with the Flare Gun (7)

Eliminate opponents (7)

Destroy trees (10)

Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon (1)

Travel distance while gliding (100)

Damage opponents while sliding or crouching (200)

Destroy objects while driving a vehicle (40)

Gain shields (200)

Collect an apple, banana, and coconut (3)

Report back to Purradise Meowscles (1)

Mantle within 30s of busting through a door (1)

Damage opponents from above (200)

Swim within 5s after bouncing on an umbrella (1)

Slide distance at Sunswoon Lagoon (50)

Damage opponents with explosive weapons (150)

Damage opponents within 45 seconds after swimming (100)

Swim distance at Sunswoon Lagoon (75)

Eat Ice Cream Cones (5)

Break slap barrels or slurp barrels (10)

Eliminate an opponent while under the effects of Frozen or Spicy Ice Cream Cone (1)

Restore health (200)

Search chests (7)

Ride wildlife to Sunswoon Lagoon (1)

Light a campfire (1)

Emote by a lit campfire (1)

Fly 100 meters in the air in a vehicle (100)

Destroy structures (30)

Collect Fireflies (4)

Light campfires (3)

Sprint while under the effects of Slap (200)

Collect rare or better weapons (3)

All Fortnite Summer Escape freebies

According to leakers/data-miners, there are a total of 10 freebies that players can earn during the Fortnite Summer Escape event. What's interesting is that one of the freebies, a Back Bling, was created by renowned artist D3NNI_yt. That said, here's the complete list of all freebies:

Lagoon Escape (Loading Screen)

Wild Fronds (Back Bling)

Treezy (Back Bling)

Blossom Drop (Contrail)

Toasted Coconut (Emote)

Bugsy (Glider)

Artifact Axe (Pickaxe)

Starry Sea (Wrap)

Nanner Buddy (Back Bling)

Nanners (Wrap)

Based on the information that's available, after completing a certain number of Challenges, players will receive the reward associated with that batch. It seems that the Lagoon Escape (Loading Screen) will be the last freebies that players will be able to unlock.

