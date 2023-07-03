How to get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Throughout the season, Epic Games ensures that players keep coming back to Fortnite. Even if they are already at Seasonal Level 200, there's always something new to do or earn in terms of cosmetics. The latest cosmetic item being added to the game is called the Velocity Edge Pickaxe. According to the in-game data, the Pickaxe was added to the files in Chapter 4 Season 2, but was never released.

All that is about to change as players can earn this Pickaxe by merely logging into the game and staying a while. However, there is a small catch that players will have to adjust to or overcome to get the cosmetic. That being said, here's how to get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Step-by-Step guide on how to get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Have an Amazon Prime or Luna+ subscription

🔥marijuanaLoverNoir💨 @NoirTheStoner @FindingBrent @iFireMonkey Amazon prime cloud gaming if you have a fire stick it’s on it just log into your account claim the reward @FindingBrent @iFireMonkey Amazon prime cloud gaming if you have a fire stick it’s on it just log into your account claim the reward

As mentioned, to earn this freebie, there is a small catch. You must have an active/working Amazon Prime or Luna+ subscription. Using either of these, you will have to sync your Epic Games account and log into the game. Keep in mind that the freebie is limited to one customer and one account. Syncing multiple accounts will not work.

2) Play a match or stay in-game for a while

Stay in-game for a few minutes to get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe (Image via Luna)

Once inside the game, stay a while to let things register on the server. After a few minutes, you can log out and return to playing the game via your Epic Games account. After eligible gameplay has been registered, Epic Games will provide an in-game gift box containing the Velocity Edge pickaxe. That said, keep in mind that Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

How long will the Velocity Edge Pickaxe be available?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey All players who log into Fortnite through Luna anytime from July 3 at 12 PM ET to July 17, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET will receive the Velocity Edge Pickaxe within seven days after July 19, 2023. All players who log into Fortnite through Luna anytime from July 3 at 12 PM ET to July 17, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET will receive the Velocity Edge Pickaxe within seven days after July 19, 2023. https://t.co/UZpVgX41BJ

According to the official information made available on the website, the offer will be valid from July 3, 2023 at 12 pm Eastern Time to July 17, 2023, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The Velocity Edge Pickaxe will be sent latest by July 19, 2023 to players' accounts.

Given that this is an exclusive reward linked to Luna+ and Amazon Prime, once the offer ends, the Velocity Edge Pickaxe may not be featured in the Item Shop. It seems that this is the only way to acquire it in Fortnite for the time being.

Note: Luna+ is not available in some countries.

