Are the Fortnite July 4 event and Summer Escape event the same? Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has just seen the introduction of the Summer Escape Event. Every year, Epic Games introduces a major update with many summer items, skins, and locations and then goes on vacation. The Summer Escape is that update. Given that this event has begun officially on July 4, players wonder whether the rumored July 4 event is the same as the Summer Escape.

These two events are one and the same, though it is admittedly a bit coincidental that the weekly update happened to fall on July 4 since it was a Tuesday. Here's what they've added in the Fourth of July Summer Escape event.

What does the Fortnite Summer Escape event entail?

The Summer Escape event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is the annual summer event. It is also the debut of Purradise Meowscles.

Purradise Meowscles is debuting (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has dropped a lot of challenges with this update and given players plenty to do while they take their annual leave:

Deal 50 damage to Wildlife

Catch 3 Fish in one match

Outlast 200 players

Pet tamed wolves or boars in two different matches

Reveal 7 opponents with Flare Gun

Eliminate 7 opponents

Destroy 10 trees

Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon landmark

Travel 100 meters gliding

Deal 200 damage to opponents while sliding/crouching

Destroy 40 objects while driving a vehicle

Gain 200 shields

Collect an apple, banana, and coconut (not in the same match necessarily)

Report back to Purradise Meowscles

Mantle within 30 seconds of busting through a door

Deal 200 damage to opponents from above

Swim within five seconds of bouncing on the umbrella

Slide 50 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon

Deal 150 damage to opponents with explosive weapons

Deal 100 damage to enemy players within 45 seconds of swimming

Swim 75 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon

Eat 5 Ice Cream Cones

Break 10 slurp or slap barrels

Eliminate an opponent while under the effects of a Frozen or Spicy Ice Cream Cone

Restore 200 health

Search 7 chests

Ride wildlife to Sunswoon Lagoon

Light a campfire

Emote by a lit campfire

Fly 100 meters in the air in a vehicle

Destroy 30 structures

Collect 4 Fireflies

Light 3 campfires

Sprint 200 meters while on Slap

Collect Rare or better weapons three times

You can head to Sunswoon Lagoon, a landmark just outside of Creeky Compound, for many of these quests. They offer free rewards as well as quite a lot of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 XP:

Lagoon Escape Loading Screen

Wild Fronds Back Bling

Treezy Back Bling

Blossom Drop Contrail

Toasted Coconut Emote

Bugsy Glider

Artifact Axe Pickaxe

Starry Sea Wrap

Nanner Buddy Back Bling

Nanners Wrap

Completing each quest rewards 30,000 XP, as well as these rewards at various completion stages. All Fortnite quests went live at 9 am EST.

Poll : 0 votes