Are the Fortnite July 4 event and Summer Escape event the same? Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has just seen the introduction of the Summer Escape Event. Every year, Epic Games introduces a major update with many summer items, skins, and locations and then goes on vacation. The Summer Escape is that update. Given that this event has begun officially on July 4, players wonder whether the rumored July 4 event is the same as the Summer Escape.
These two events are one and the same, though it is admittedly a bit coincidental that the weekly update happened to fall on July 4 since it was a Tuesday. Here's what they've added in the Fourth of July Summer Escape event.
What does the Fortnite Summer Escape event entail?
The Summer Escape event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is the annual summer event. It is also the debut of Purradise Meowscles.
Epic Games has dropped a lot of challenges with this update and given players plenty to do while they take their annual leave:
- Deal 50 damage to Wildlife
- Catch 3 Fish in one match
- Outlast 200 players
- Pet tamed wolves or boars in two different matches
- Reveal 7 opponents with Flare Gun
- Eliminate 7 opponents
- Destroy 10 trees
- Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon landmark
- Travel 100 meters gliding
- Deal 200 damage to opponents while sliding/crouching
- Destroy 40 objects while driving a vehicle
- Gain 200 shields
- Collect an apple, banana, and coconut (not in the same match necessarily)
- Report back to Purradise Meowscles
- Mantle within 30 seconds of busting through a door
- Deal 200 damage to opponents from above
- Swim within five seconds of bouncing on the umbrella
- Slide 50 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon
- Deal 150 damage to opponents with explosive weapons
- Deal 100 damage to enemy players within 45 seconds of swimming
- Swim 75 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon
- Eat 5 Ice Cream Cones
- Break 10 slurp or slap barrels
- Eliminate an opponent while under the effects of a Frozen or Spicy Ice Cream Cone
- Restore 200 health
- Search 7 chests
- Ride wildlife to Sunswoon Lagoon
- Light a campfire
- Emote by a lit campfire
- Fly 100 meters in the air in a vehicle
- Destroy 30 structures
- Collect 4 Fireflies
- Light 3 campfires
- Sprint 200 meters while on Slap
- Collect Rare or better weapons three times
You can head to Sunswoon Lagoon, a landmark just outside of Creeky Compound, for many of these quests. They offer free rewards as well as quite a lot of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 XP:
- Lagoon Escape Loading Screen
- Wild Fronds Back Bling
- Treezy Back Bling
- Blossom Drop Contrail
- Toasted Coconut Emote
- Bugsy Glider
- Artifact Axe Pickaxe
- Starry Sea Wrap
- Nanner Buddy Back Bling
- Nanners Wrap
Completing each quest rewards 30,000 XP, as well as these rewards at various completion stages. All Fortnite quests went live at 9 am EST.