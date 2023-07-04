Where to find Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite

Purradise Meowscles is one the newest NPCs to be added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3. What makes his location unique is that he's one of the few NPCs that are located in the newly added Jungle biome. He can be found west of the Creeky Compound POI at the Landmark called Sunswoon Lagoon, and you'll find him wandering on the wooden deck that overlooks the waterbody.

You can talk to him to purchase the Havoc Pump Shotgun (250) and Shield Potion (120). On that note, keep in mind that since the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark will become the epicenter for the Summer Escape Event, reaching this NPC may be difficult. Thankfully, you only have to interact with him once during the event to complete a Challenge associated with the NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Is it worth Purradise Meowscles visiting in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While Purradise Meowscles is part of the Fortnite Battle Pass and has been a fan-favorite Outfit ever since the key art for the season was leaked, visiting the NPC is not worth the risk. Given that this character sells a Havoc Pump Shotgun and Shield Potion, it's nothing too unique. These items can be found for free during the course of gameplay. In fact, buying them is a waste of Gold Bars.

Aside from interacting with the NPC to complete Challenges/Quests that will be associated with him, there's no need to take any additional risks. Given that Sunswoon Lagoon will be the beating heart of the Summer Escape Event, it will be a hot-drop zone for certain. Only those skilled or extremely lucky will make it out alive in every match.

When will players be able to unlock the Purradise Meowscles Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

The Purradise Meowscles Challenges/Quests that must be completed to unlock the Outfit/Skin will go live on July 6, 2023. This information is based on leaks provided by numerous leakers/data miners. It may just so happen that the Challenges will be stretched out over the course of the Summer Escape Event to make things more streamlined.

Considering that the Purradise Meowscles Outfit is summer-themed, this makes a lot of sense. In total, there are 12 cosmetic items that are associated with characters. Here is the total list:

Purradise Meowscles (Loading Screen and Outfit)

Calico-Conut (Back Bling)

Calico Holiday (Wrap)

Purradise Vibes (Music)

Self Reflexing (Emote)

Clawesome Meowscles (Loading Screen and Outfit)

Banner Icon

Beach Breezer (Style)

Purradise Pattern (Wrap)

Dune Scooper (Style)

The cosmetic items are spread over two pages, with the Loading Screens being the first and the Outfit/Style being the last. It will be interesting to see if the Purradise Meowscles NPC has any special dialogues when interacting with players cosplaying as Purradise Meowscles.

