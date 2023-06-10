All NPC locations and what they offer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 now live, NPCs have taken their respective places on the island and have started to offer their services to players. Similar to last season, the number of NPCs present is rather on the high side. In total, there are about 16 present as of update v25.00. More will likely be added in as the season progresses.

Players can purchase weapons, items, and services from there for a small fee which has to be paid upfront. in certain situations, these can be a lifesaver. That said, here's where to find all NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 3.

Note: Weapons/Items/Services can only be purchased using gold bars.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and what they sell

Here are the assigned locations of various NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, along with their wares:

Nia - Can be found at Luminous Lantern, located south of Steamy Springs: Heavy Sniper Rifle (250) and Tactical Pistol (100)

Munitions Expert - Can be found at Fallow Fuel, located north of Kenjutsu Crossing: Hire Supply Specialist (200) and Upgrade Weapon

Beastmode - Can be found at Drift Ridge, located north of Mega City: Hire Heavy Specialist (200) and Drum Shotgun (250)

Remedy - Can be found at Frenzy Fields: Hire Medic Specialist (250) and Med-Mist (25)

Aura - Can be found at Hitches And Ditches, located southeast of Rumble Ruins: Thermal DMR (250) and Key (100)

Innovator Slone - Can be found at Southern Ruin, located northwest of Mega City: FlapJack Rifle (200) and Grenade (24)

Trace - Can be found at The Apparatus, located east of Rumble Ruins: Thermal DMR (250) and Tactical Pistol (100)

Insight - Can be found at Rumble Ruin: Hire Scout Specialist (250) and Storm Circle Hint (175)

Triage Trooper - Can be found at Slappy Shores: Hire Medic Specialist (250) and Med Kit (25)

Guardian Amara - Can be found Brutal Bastion: Kinetic Boomerang (250) and Small Shield Potion (30)

Kitbash - Can be found at Breakwater Bay: Hire Heavy Specialist (200) and Maven Auto Shotgun (250)

Fennix - Can be found at Royal Ruin, located west of The Citadel: Combat SMG (250) and Firefly Jars (150)

Longshot - Can be found at Eastern Watch, located east of The Citadel: Hire Scout Specialist (250) and Storm Circle Hint (175)

Peely - Can be found at Shady Slits: Shadow Tracker (400) and Banana (10)

Volpez - Can be found at The Hall Of Whispers, located east of Creeky Compound: Submachine Gun (250) and Furniture Disguise (75)

Purradise Meowscles - Can be found Creeky Compound: Havoc Pump Shotgun (250) and Shield Potion (120)

Readers can watch the video below for more information on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 NPCs

Note: The locations of NPCs and their offerings in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 may be subject to change as the season progresses.

Which Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 NPCs are the most useful?

Looking at the NPCs and what they offer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, surprisingly, Peely is the top NPC for the time being. The character sells the Shadow Tracker which is an Exoctic-tier weapon. Those shot with the weapon become marked and gain a red indicator atop their heads. This makes it easy to spot them in combat.

Other than Peely, other NPCs worth interacting with will be the Specialists. Players can use them as companions in combat. Depending on the class, they can provide ammo, explosives, serve as a scout, and heal. They cost between 200 to 250 gold bars and are decent when in comes to combat situations.

